Eagles-Dolphins Practice: Rookie Sounds Off on Tyreek Hill, ‘WWE Move’ Starts Fight

Temperatures and temperaments were rising faster than mercury. And the sweltering heat in Miami was definitely playing mind games on the Philadephia Eagles in their first joint practice against the Dolphins.

Left guard Landon Dickerson made headlines when he flattened Jaelan Phillips on a Boston Scott run, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. That account had Dickerson getting pushed late, with left tackle Jordan Mailata jumping into protector mode.

Landon Dickerson just decleated Jacob Phillips on an inside run. You could hear the block from a good 50 yards away. Jeez. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 18, 2022

A little dust up between Eagles offense and Dolphins defense after a run play. Landon Dickerson got pushed late and Jordan Mailata took exception. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 24, 2022

Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley blamed Dickerson for laying Phillips out with an “unnecessary WWE move.” Whatever the case, Dickerson’s initial pancake block led to Phillips shoving him to the ground. And a fight ensued.

Getting testy on the Eagles O-Dolphins D. Landon Dickerson just rocked Jaelan Phillips to the ground and both sides came off the sideline but it was broken up pretty quickly. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 24, 2022

The practice had a little extra juice to it after the Dickerson-Phillips altercation. Eagles receiver Quez Watkins blamed it on the weather. Temperatures spiked at 90 degrees with 66% humidity. Players were drenched in sweat as they walked off the field at Baptist Health Training Complex.

“Man, it’s hot here. That’s going to happen,” Watkins told reporters. “We’re all competing. We’re all trying to go hard, compete, and stuff like that … so, you know, we’re grown men, stuff happens.”

Tyreek Hill Showcase Cheetah Speed

The Miami offense seemed to get the better of the Philly defense during the joint practice. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill put his Cheetah speed on full display on his first rep against Darius Slay by beating him down the right sideline. The Eagles cornerback had pretty tight coverage on the play; Hill is just freakishly fast.

That's actually decent coverage by Darius Slay on Tyreek Hill, looks like he got his foot tangled up at the end. I wouldn't agree that Slay got smoked as some are saying. Also, Hill is freakishly fast. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/6K6mtgvdd4 — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) August 24, 2022

Hill also beat Slay on a ridiculous triple move later on. Those two guys battled before Slay left the session early with an undisclosed injury.

Catching up here, but Darius Slay got gimpy again and doesn’t look like he’ll finish practice. https://t.co/btN6K16A50 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 24, 2022

Meanwhile, rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean was asked for his first impressions of Hill. He downplayed being wowed by anything.

“It was my first time ever seeing him. I mean I wasn’t star-struck or anything,” Dean told reporters. “He’s a good player, and that’s why we do these joint practices, to go against other good players and get better before we get into the season.”

Part of the reason for Miami gaining huge chunks of yardage in the passing game surely had to do with Slay leaving early and James Bradberry (groin) being restricted to individual drills.

The Eagles were also down two camp standouts in the secondary: cornerback Josh Jobe (elbow) and safety Josiah Scott (hamstring). Zech McPhearson and Kary Vincent Jr. worked as the primary two cornerbacks for most of the practice. Here’s the full injury report, via The Athletic’s Zach Berman:

Injury update… Not practicing:

Jack Anderson – ribs

Shaun Bradley – illness

Christian Ellis – hamstring

Javon Hargrave – toe

Josh Jobe – elbow

Jason Kelce – elbow

Miles Sanders – hamstring

Josiah Scott – hamstring

Greg Ward – toe Limited:

James Bradberry – groin — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 24, 2022

Eagles D-Coordinator Hypes Up Bradberry

Bradberry has enjoyed a stellar camp in his first year with the Eagles. He’s the thunder to Slay’s lightning in the cornerbacks room. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon credited Bradberry’s physicality and smarts when asked about him.

“He can play different styles of defense. He’s smart. He can cover. Gets the ball tough,” Gannon told reporters. “His level of understanding, especially being first year in the system, and he’s a vet, so he’s played a lot of ball. But just picking everything up. He’s been very comfortable with it. His understanding of what we are trying to get done with different coverages, he understands that and has been a great addition for us.”