Eagles Oddly Release Veteran 334-Pounder on Offensive Line: Report

The curious case of Nate Herbig just got more curious. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to release Herbig, per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. The move comes exactly one week after the veteran offensive lineman inked a one-year tender worth $2.433 million.

Herbig had been a restricted free agent entering the 2022 offseason and had the first right of refusal. That means the Eagles could match any competing offers that Herbig received in free agency. The logical conclusion at the time was no other teams showed any interest. Now Herbig hits the waiver wire where he could be a priority signing for a team in need of offensive line depth.

The 6-foot-4, 334-pounder has 17 starts under his belt, including five of them in 2021. He had been one of the favorites to replace retired Brandon Brooks at right guard. Isaac Seumalo and Jack Driscoll will likely duke it out for that spot, with Landon Dickerson expected to stick at left guard.

The #Eagles agreed to release OL Nate Herbig, his agent Ken Sarnoff confirmed. Team had trade talks with a few teams during the draft but nothing materialized. Herbig, 23, signed his RFA tender last week, now hits the market as an unrestricted FA. Had 17 starts last two years. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 2, 2022

The Eagles liked Herbig’s versatility at right and left guard, but his experiment at center didn’t go according to plan. He picked up a few holding penalties last season filling in for Jason Kelce, then rolled a snap over the head of backup Gardner Minshew in garbage time during Week 13. With the addition of second-round pick Cam Jurgens, the team probably felt confident in letting Herbig walk.

“Nate Herbig, he’s been here for a while. He’s stepped in,” Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen said on November 30. “He’s played the center position. He’s played the guard position, and he prepares every week. You see him in the meetings asking really good questions. He’s tough.”

Nate Herbig now in at center snaps the ball over Gardner Minshew's head#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/34e09N3hwZ — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) December 5, 2021

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Cam Jurgens Suddenly Rises Up Depth Chart

The Eagles didn’t waste a second-round pick on Cam Jurgens not to play him. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder started his college career at tight end before switching to center on a full-time basis in 2019. He started every game there for Nebraska that year and finished with an 18 consecutive starts at the position. Jurgens hasn’t regretted the switch one bit.

“At the end of the day, I loved the switch,” Jurgens told reporters on April 29. “Within a week of being in the O-line, I was like, why was I ever a tight end? I was tired of running down the field to not get a ball thrown my way. I love hitting dudes, so to be able to do that every play, that’s my stuff.”

Head coach Nick Sirianni was cautious about pigeon-holing Jurgens strictly as a center, too. The Eagles drafted Landon Dickerson as a potential center prospect in 2021, then moved him over to left guard due to injury. Jurgens could be forced to move around the offensive line if an opportunity arises, according to Sirianni.

“As you saw last year, we drafted Landon. He had the C by his name, but obviously played really good for us at guard,” Sirianni said. “We feel the same way with Cam [Jurgens], that he has that position flexibility. Obviously, he has the C by his name first, but yeah, we’re hopeful, and we know that he can do both.”

Sirianni Unleashes New Motto for 2022 Season

The Eagles’ social media team put together a fun video showing Sirianni addressing the troops during a recent team meeting at NovaCare Complex. In it, guys are shown pumping weights and enjoying each other’s company around the facility.

Then the head coach throws out what seems to be the new motto for the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles: “If you want to fly fast, fly alone. If you want to fly far, fly together.” Let’s see if that catches on.