Eagles Tease Plan for Unleashing Ndamukong Suh vs. Colts

Ndamukong Suh reported for his first day of practice at the NovaCare Complex on Friday. He was dressed in a midnight green jersey and wore the No. 74 on his chest. He wasted no time in getting chummy with his new teammates while stretching at an arm’s length from Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Suh came to Philadelphia to win another Super Bowl ring, plain and simple. He brings veteran leadership and unquestioned toughness to a team hunting for a championship. But how do the Eagles plan to use him and his 70.5 career sacks? Head coach Nick Sirianni knows the answer, although he wasn’t quite willing to divulge it to the masses.

“I’m not going to get into how long that was in or anything like that. We’ll see how it goes,” Sirianni told reporters. “We’ll see where, you know, how quick it is till he’s ready, all those different things. We have some time to work with them and teach him the defense and everything like that, but we’ll see how that goes.”

Sirianni continued: “We don’t have to give any information on if he’ll start this week, if he’ll play this week. Probably not getting that from me, right. One, there’s a little bit of an unknown; and two, I don’t want the Colts to know anything.”

Details Revealed on Linval Joseph’s Contract

Contract details for new defensive tackle Linval Joseph were leaked out by ESPN’s Field Yates. The two-time Pro Bowler will make $750,000 in base salary plus a $250,000 signing bonus on a one-year deal laced with incentives. Joseph could earn up to $2.5 million while counting $2 million against the cap. Not a bad price for one of the best run stuffers in football.

Meanwhile, All-Pro center Jason Kelce was excited to learn he’d be sharing a locker room with Joseph. Those two veteran players have endured a good amount of legendary battles over the years.

“He’s a tough matchup for me, for sure,” Kelce said, via Zach Berman. “Not only is he a very large human being, but he’s very smart. That’s evident. He’s good at reading offensive linemen. I think he’ll obviously be a good addition to the defense.”

Robert Quinn Struggling Since Eagles-Bears Trade

The Eagles surrendered a fourth-round pick to acquire Robert Quinn from the Chicago in a move to bolster their pass rush. However, the All-Pro defensive end hasn’t made an impact through his first three games in Philly. Quinn showed up on Thursday’s injury report with a back issue, something to monitor as he fights for snaps in a suddenly crowded defensive line rotation.

The #Eagles traded a 4th round pick to the #Bears for DE Robert Quinn ahead of the deadline but they aren't really using him. He has played 49 total snaps in 3 games for Philly, or about 16 snaps a game. He only has 1 sack in 10 games this season across both teams. pic.twitter.com/iNXLgOlFel — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 17, 2022

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been cautious about throwing Quinn into the fire. The 32-year-old has seen only 49 total snaps for the Eagles, or 16 snaps per game. Quinn hasn’t recorded a sack since Week 2 (September 18) when he took down Aaron Rodgers. With so many mouths to feed on the defensive line, reps are now at a premium. Sirianni isn’t worried.

“You just go through and you’re making sure that the guys are getting the reps that they need,” Sirianni said. “The good thing right now is with the guys that we have right now, we’re a little thin on it. So, we don’t have to worry about that right now.”