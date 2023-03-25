Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ Ditches Patriots for Hated AFC Rival

Whether he’s saving babies or not saving babies doesn’t really matter anymore. Nelson Agholor, arguably the most memorable meme in football history, is heading to the Baltimore Ravens inn 2023 after inking a one-year deal worth a reported $3.25 million plus incentives.

Good for him. Good for everyone. The former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles was always one of the most likable and accommodating guys in the locker room. Agholor was a big part of the 2017 championship team when he hauled in 62 passes for 768 yards and 8 touchdowns. He made 9 receptions for 84 yards during their 41-33 win in Super Bowl LII. His career in midnight green might have ended tenuously (marred by concentration drops and sports talk radio hate), but he can ball out when he wants to. All the best.

Remember what Agholor told reporters after beating the Patriots and bringing home the Lombardi Trophy? Here’s a refresher (via NFL Communications):

“You know, all due respect to who we were playing, I thought we were going to win this game before the game even started. We worked too hard, we care too much, at the end of the day, that’s what shows. You see that they’re a great football team, so they were in the fight the whole time, but we were not going to be denied. We love this, you know? We love what we do, you know? We know the City of Philadelphia loves it and they’re behind us. We got the job done.”

Agholor spent the past two seasons with the New England Patriots where he caught 68 balls for 835 yards and 5 touchdowns from 2021-22. Baltimore marks his third spot in three years — after one impactful season with the Las Vegas Raiders — after leaving the Eagles in 2020. The 29-year-old receiver has 340 career receptions for 4,246 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Nelson Agholor has played on 3 WR-needy teams PHI, LV, NE none of them extended him when his deal was up or paid him a cent more than they originally agreed to has the fewest catches of anyone since 2015 (min 2800 routes) also one of the worst in the NFL at earning targets pic.twitter.com/F2swYJRHaf — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 24, 2023

Steelers Sign Swing Tackle Le’Raven Clark

The Pittsburgh Steelers inked swing tackle Le’Raven Clark to a one-year contract on March 24. The 6-foot-5, 319-pounder has made 18 starts in 64 career games, including four appearances with Philly in 2021. He was on the Eagles’ practice to start the 2022 campaign before the Tennessee Titans poached him.

#Steelers signed OT Le’Raven Clark – who was once described to me by a scout as the worst prospect in his entire draft class, but “will be a mid-round pick because he’s massive and he’s upright (meaning ‘healthy’).” — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) March 24, 2023

Clark, a third-round draft pick in 2016, has been a reliable fill-in starter along the offensive line over the past six NFL seasons. He is the third former Eagles big man to join the Steelers this offseason, joining versatile guards Nate Herbig and Isaac Seumalo in recent days.

Man time, it still feel crazy .. but I’m a Eagle now 🙏🏾🦅 — Terrell Edmunds (@rell_island6) March 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the Eagles went out and signed former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract in free agency. It was an amicable divorce between him and that team on the other side of Pennsylvania. The 27-year-old revealed it was an easy transition when sharing how conversations went down in free agency.

“We had some conversations and then it was really just, am I going to come or am I not going to come? And I’m blessed with this opportunity,” Edmunds told reporters. “I’m thankful for this opportunity. We both agreed on mutual terms and now we can go out there and make something happen.”

Eagles Officially Announce Lane Johnson Extension

The Eagles have agreed to terms on a contract extension with starting right tackle Lane Johnson. They confirmed the rumored reports on March 24 on social media, then let Johnson do the talking. The former No. 4 overall pick from the 2013 NFL draft couldn’t be happier. He intends to retire in midnight green.

“My whole goal is to retire an Eagle,” Johnson told Chris McPherson. “That’s what I’m going to do. I’m just excited to be here, be as fortunate as I am to be with one team for as long as I have. I love this game and, more importantly, I love the people and the coaches that I’m with every day and that’s why I love the game so much.”