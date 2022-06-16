Eagles Announce New ‘Wordmark’: Kelly Green Speculation Rages

The Philadelphia Eagles are switching up their branding in a big way. The team adopted a “new, refreshed wordmark” that is set to adorn all media and public-facing materials moving forward, according to a press release.

Relax, it’s not a whole new logo. The majestic “bird head” design that everyone loves remains the primary logo, facing left and in “attack mode” when displayed. The redesign affects the secondary logo which serves as the official lettering of the team’s nickname. It is a slimmer, sleeker look from the raised, arched crest.

Other notes on the new wordmark: it is meant to be displayed alongside other NFL team wordmarks, uniforms, and merchandise. And the lettering can be displayed in midnight green, white, or black – all contrasted against the appropriately colored background.

According to The Athletic’s Zach Berman, the new wordmark will not appear under the collars of Eagles jerseys this season. They will tweak it as necessary “based on the timeframe of uniform changes.”

Remember, team owner Jeffrey Lurie announced the return of classic kelly green uniforms in 2023. And the new wordmark is going to look much cleaner on a kelly green jersey, leading to speculation that this could be the first step in transitioning to kelly green for good.

“Can’t wait to unveil all these plans,” Lurie said, via The Inquirer. “Just want all of our fans to know we’ve listened to you. We wanted this from beginning when we were able to. 2023 is when we’ll have the introduction of the classic kelly green.”

Eagles Fans Voice Displeasure Over ‘Wordmark’

Predictably, Eagles fans were none too happy about the new wordmark and took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. Their anger stemmed more from nostalgia rather than hatred for the new design. The 2017 team was proudly wearing the old lettering under their collars when they won the franchise’s only Super Bowl.

One fan refused to accept the new wordmark was real. He thought it might be a belated April Fool’s Joke. That is, until a slew of media members started quoting an official press release.

One fan Photoshopped a frown on Jalen Hurts’ face while he was wearing the new wordmark; another fan updated it underneath by posting a photo of a smiling Hurts wearing the old wordmark.

Philadelphia Awarded 2026 FIFA World Cup Games

The City of Philadelphia was selected as one of 16 host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the biggest soccer tournament in the world. Matches will be played across three countries: United States (11 cities), Mexico (3 cities), Canada (2 cities).

While dates and times have yet to be announced, the Philly venue is set in stone: Lincoln Financial Field. That’s right, the home of the Eagles will host a different version of football in four years.

“We are thrilled the City of Philadelphia has been selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” Lurie said in a statement. “Twenty years ago, when Lincoln Financial Field first opened we envisioned a world-class venue in a world-class city hosting world-class events … We are proud to host the game’s highest level of competition in front of a global audience.”