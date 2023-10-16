Eagles News: Jets Claim to Have ‘Embarrassed’ Jalen Hurts

The New York Jets are getting a little chesty after their surprising comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh claimed the Jets have “embarrassed” all the quarterbacks New York has played through the first six weeks of the season, which fans have astutely pointed out would include Jalen Hurts prompting a lot of Eagles news.

“Thought the defense, per the usual, [was] outstanding,” Saleh told reporters during his October 15, 2023 postgame press conference. “Through these first six weeks we’ve played a gauntlet of quarterbacks, and I know that we haven’t gotten all wins, but we’ve embarrassed all of ’em.

“Just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve. Thought Brick [Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich] and his staff had an excellent game plan down three corners, four of our six corners. I thought our d-line was good in terms of keeping that kid [Hurts] in the pocket, he’s a handful. Hurts, their o-line, their receivers. Thought our guys battled all the way through.”

Here is a look at the Saleh’s comments that have since gone viral.



From the #Jets presser: Coach Robert Saleh says his Defense "embarrassed" the top QBs they faced this season "Through these first six weeks, we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks" They faced Mahomes, Allen, Dak, Hurts, Wilson and Mac (via @snyjets) pic.twitter.com/ajrWWYUvE4 https://t.co/XyN8LwG2Wb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Deserves Criticism for His 3 Interceptions vs. New York Jets

It was not Hurts’ finest outing, but the Eagles star would likely take issue with the word “embarrassed.” Hurts threw for 280 yards, three interceptions and a touchdown while completing 62% of his passes.

The Philly quarterback also rushed for 47 yards and scored a touchdown with his legs. Saleh may have used more intense language, but he is not the only one criticizing Hurts for his performance.

It was Hurts’ third interception with two minutes remaining that led to a New York touchdown one play later. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni also deserves some scrutiny for choosing to allow the Jets to score, but it is hard to argue with the decision given a field goal would have won the game.

“Jalen Hurts throwing 3 INTs against a defense without their top 2 CBs is a bad look,” Pro Football Focus’ Marcus Mosher tweeted on October 15.

Jalen Hurts on 3rd Interception: ‘I Don’t Think I Made the Correct Read on It’

To his credit, Hurts took responsibility for the final interception that allowed the Jets to pull off the comeback creating surprising Eagles news for Week 6. Hurts cited making the wrong read on the play as the reason for the turnover.

“I think I had an opportunity, and I didn’t do my job on the play,” Hurts said in his October 15 postgame comments. “I don’t think I made the correct read on it. But it happens. It’s an opportunity for us to learn from it and grow.”

As for Saleh’s comments, here are the quarterbacks (aside from Hurts) the Jets have faced in the first six weeks: Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Mac Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. New York lost 30-10 to Dallas in Week 2 as Prescott threw for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing more than 81% of his passes in the blowout victory.