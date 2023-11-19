Eagles Star Sends Message on ‘Revenge’ Against Chiefs

There is plenty of talk about the Philadelphia Eagles potentially getting revenge for the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Yet, the latest Eagles news reveals that star center Jason Kelce is not buying into any revenge factor heading into the Monday Night Football matchup in Week 11.

“I’d prefer not to even [use it]. It’s not the same game,” Kelce told reporters on November 16, 2023. “I mean, I’m motivated to win the game. I don’t need the Super Bowl [loss] to motivate me to beat my brother [Travis Kelce] or Andy Reid. I’ve never beat them in my career. I’m more motivated maybe by that, but I don’t buy into Super Bowl revenge games.

“Each season is different. This team is not the same. That team is not the same. Nothing that goes [on] out there and happens on Monday night is going to at all change or make anything different about what happened last year.”

As Kelce astutely points out, there is clearly a difference between winning a championship versus a regular-season win. Even if the Eagles top the Chiefs, it will not make up for the Super Bowl loss.

Eagles News: Jason Kelce Gave ‘Zero’ Thought About Chiefs Rematch in Decision Not to Retire

Jason Kelce isn't thinking about last season's Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs ahead of the Eagles' rematch on Monday. 😤 https://t.co/kDptvRkrrK pic.twitter.com/EhXvQuAmCL — theScore (@theScore) November 17, 2023

Philadelphia narrowly lost Super Bowl LVII to Kansas City 38-35. Kelce is candid about the notion that the Eagles’ rematch against the Chiefs played a role in his decision not to retire.

“Zero [how much the Super Bowl rematch factored into not retiring]. Yeah, if I want to play, I want to play,” Kelce noted. “The opponents don’t factor in on that. I think our team, intrinsically the fact that we still were returning a lot of players and Jalen [Hurts] and a lot of those things factor in.

“Because you’re motivated to have success and winning football games is fun. But yeah, zero thought went into who we were playing.”

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Travis & Jason Kelce’s Family Will Meet With Taylor Swift’s Family at Game

Aside from the Super Bowl rematch, the Kelce brothers headline this matchup. Kelce admits he does have motivation to defeat his brother Travis Kelce for the first time.

The latest Eagles rumors reveal there could be a strong Swiftie vibe as the brothers square off in primetime. Entertainment Tonight reports that the Kelce and Swift families will meet during the Eagles-Chiefs showdown.

Taylor Swift is now a regular at Arrowhead Stadium thanks to the Chiefs star. It is a challenging game for the Swifts as the family has strong Eagles ties.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are taking the next step in their romance,” Entertainment Tonight’s Paige Gawley detailed on November 15. “ET has learned that the couple’s parents — Donna and Ed Kelce, and Andrea and Scott Swift — are expected to meet for the first time on Monday as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off for Monday Night Football.

“This game is being touted as a ‘family reunion’ as Travis plays for the Chiefs, and his brother, Jason Kelce, plays for the Eagles. It’s also a big game for the Swifts, as Scott is a lifelong Eagles fan, whose allegiances may be swaying in the wake of Taylor’s relationship with Travis, a Chiefs tight end.”