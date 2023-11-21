Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Sends 5-Word Message on Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles gained a lot of respect from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 11. The NFL star is sure to create Eagles news with his Philly praise.

After losing to the Eagles, Mahomes was asked about some of the team’s offensive struggles. Mahomes had thoughts about the Eagles admitting, “That’s a great football team.”

The Chiefs quarterback added that the Eagles made a case to be the class of the NFC. After trailing by 10 points at halftime, the Eagles defense shutout Mahomes and Chiefs offense in the second half.

“I mean, that’s a great football team,” Mahomes said of the Eagles during a November 20, 2023 postgame press conference. “So, we played, I thought, a great game. Obviously, offensively in the second half, we didn’t play well, but the defense did a great job against a great team. And we were putting them in a lot of bad situations.

“And so, there’s positives that you can find. I’ll watch film and find them tomorrow. But at the same time, we went up against one of the best, if not the best NFC team, and we were this close. In the NFL, if you don’t make those plays in those big moments in the red zone and those two-minute drills, then you lose. And we didn’t, that’s what we did today.”

Philadelphia Eagles News: Head Coach Nick Sirianni Praised Jalen Hurts for ‘Changing the Game’ With His Mind

#Eagles' Jalen Hurts is the new favorite to win MVP 🏆 Jalen Hurts: +250

Lamar Jackson: +420

Patrick Mahomes: +460

Tua Tagovailoa: +500

Dak Prescott: +1500

Brock Purdy: +1500

C.J. Stroud: +1800

Josh Allen: +1800 pic.twitter.com/ViJHvb9xDH — Bear Bets Podcast (@BearBetsPod) November 21, 2023

At one point, it looked like Kansas City was headed for a route with their ability to move the ball against Philly. The two offenses appeared to change places in the second half. Jalen Hurts may not have had the best statistical outing, but head coach Nick Sirianni credited the quarterback’s mental ability for orchestrating a comeback.

“That’s what good quarterbacks do,” Sirianni stated during a November 20 postgame press conference. “Quarterbacks, they make three or four plays that change the game with their mind, right?

“They got to do a great job throwing the ball, running the show. But they make three to four checks a game with their mind that can make big differences. And Jalen did that tonight.”

Patrick Mahomes to Jalen Hurts After Eagles-Chiefs: ‘Do Your Thing, Man’

All love between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fD7jKExNnk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2023

Moments after the Eagles defeated the Chiefs, cameras found Hurts’ interaction with Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback offered Hurts some encouragement after the team’s win.

“Great game, man,” Mahomes said embracing Hurts. “Good luck the rest of the way, man. Do your thing, man.”

Jalen Hurts Sends Message on Eagles: ‘I Don’t Think We Played Nowhere Near Our Standard’

The Chiefs’ drops killed comeback vs. Eagles despite perfect Patrick Mahomes passes https://t.co/MT4CFhIXoB — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 21, 2023

After the win, Hurts was not ready to take a victory lap in the Super Bowl rematch. Hurts praised the team’s resiliency while also admitting it was not their cleanest outing. A theme fans have heard a lot this season: the Philadelphia Eagles have not played their best yet.

“I don’t think we played clean tonight,” Hurts explained during a November 20 press conference. “I don’t think we played nowhere near our standard. But I think the thing that you can’t test or quantify is the resilience that a team has. And the ability to persevere and see through things and overcome things and this team has that.

“We’ve yet to put up a performance to our standard. But we’re continuing to find ways to wins to win. And when you win games like we’ve won games, that builds a ton of character. We’re kind of in, I guess, character-development mode with the games we’ve played and how we’ve won. And it only serves as great things in the future.”

There may be room for improvement, but the Eagles have already run through a gauntlet of the top NFL teams. Over the last four games, the Eagles’ victories include defeating the Cowboys, Dolphins and Chiefs.