Eagles Cut $22 Million Vet Days Before NFL Free Agency: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran cornerback Avonte Maddox, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news comes just days before the Eagles can begin meeting with free agents on March 11, 2024. While players can verbally agree to new deals, nothing can become official until March 13.

“More roster moves: The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing CB Avonte Maddox after six seasons, per sources,” Schefter detailed in a March 7 message on X. “He had a $9.6 million salary cap hit for 2024. The two sides will keep talking and are open to a reunion.”

Maddox had one season remaining on a 3-year, $22.5 million contract. The veteran was sidelined for the majority of the 2023 season with a torn pectoral muscle. Maddox played in just four games last season.

Unfortunately, Maddox’s career has taken a serious hit in recent years with multiple injuries. Maddox has played in a combined 13 games over the last two seasons.

We can expect to see an overhaul of the Eagles secondary this offseason given the unit’s struggles. Philadelphia had the seventh worst passing defense in 2023 allowing 356 yards per game.

The Eagles have a chance to be active in NFL free agency. According to Spotrac, Philadelphia now has nearly $41 million in cap space. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been blunt in his assessment of the team’s performance last season.

“I think you got to go back and really just take a minute with fresh eyes and really evaluate it,” Roseman said during a February 27 interview with Pro Football Talk. “And really evaluate your team first before you can even dive into free agency and the draft. Really figure out, are these some things that you think based on the last six or seven games or that now you really believe?

“And so, I think that’s the most important thing, and I think the bottom line is we weren’t good enough. And that starts with me to make sure that we are good enough, and I’m on it.”

Eagles Rumors: Could Philadelphia Bring Back Avonte Maddox at a Reduced Rate for 2024?

The release of Maddox does not necessarily mean the end of the defender’s tenure in Philly. Schefter indicated the two sides “will keep talking,” and a potential return will likely depend on what Maddox commands on the open market.

Maddox’s release comes days after the Eagles cut safety Kevin Byard. Another defender the Eagles are bracing to be without is former Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that multiple sources indicate Cox is expected to retire this offseason.

“… I’ve talked to multiple sources who believe defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will probably retire at some point this offseason, too,” Fowler noted in a March 3 story titled, “NFL combine buzz: Latest intel on free agency, draft, trades.”

“Now, retirements are tricky — plans are malleable as players emerge from the haze of the season — but there’s a real possibility the Eagles will be replacing two legends at once.”