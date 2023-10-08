Eagles a Landing Spot for Giants $20 Million Former Top-10 Pick: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles have not been afraid to take a chance on roster moves, and linebacker will continue to be an area of focus heading into the offseason. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger put together a potential free agent target for every team heading into the 2024 offseason. The analyst has Philadelphia making a run at New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

“The Eagles aren’t likely to use a top-100 pick or any significant free agent dollars here, but there are always exceptions — such as 2022 third-rounder Nakobe Dean — and it’s always worth trying to find a late-round gem who can eat up snaps behind an elite defensive line,” Spielberger wrote on September 26, 2023.

“… It would be typical of the Eagles to buy low on a former first-round pick at a non-premium position, and they could let Simmons roam as their coverage linebacker with run-defending thumpers such as Zach Cunningham in the mix, as well. Simmons has a 73.2 coverage grade so far in 2023 after earning a career-high 69.9 mark in 2022.”

Potential Philadelphia Eagles’ Target Isaiah Simmons Is Having His Best NFL Season, Per Pro Football Focus

Play

The Cardinals declined Simmons’ fifth-year option for the 2024 season then proceeded to trade the defender to the Giants. Simmons is on the final season of a four-year, $20.6 million rookie deal.

The linebacker has a $1 million cap hit for 2023, a number that could rise on his next contract. Spotract projects Simmons’ market value to be a four-year, $66 million deal, but it would be surprising if the defender lands this lucrative of a contract given the recent linebacker signings around the league.

Simmons is still looking to make his full presence felt in New York this season. The versatile defender is coming off his best statistical season notching 4 sacks, 99 tackles, 7 pass deflections, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a touchdown in 2022.

Through the first four games, Simmons has posted 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss. While Simmons may not be putting up gaudy numbers, the linebacker is on pace to have his best Pro Football Focus grade of his career at 79.9.

The Arizona Cardinals Selected Isaiah Simmons With the No. 8 Overall Pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

Play

Simmons comes with the pedigree of a former highly touted NFL prospect following a standout collegiate career at Clemson. The Cardinals selected Simmons with the No. 8 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

There was some debate as to Simmons’ position at the next level as the defender had experience playing safety, linebacker and cornerback during his tenure with the Tigers. Heading into the draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein saw some similarities between Simmons and Colts star Darius Leonard.

“Ascending hybrid talent with rare length, speed and versatility to create mismatches for the offense, depending upon alignment,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Simmons. “He has a bachelor’s at three positions (slot corner, safety, linebacker) but could earn a master’s degree in complex workload with a more focused and defined job description than ‘jack-of-all-trades.’

“He can handle zone or man coverage from a variety of spots on the field, which gives defensive coordinators a chance to disguise blitz packages and exotic post-snap looks. He’ll miss run fits and can be misdirected due to a lack of instincts near the line, but his playmaking range outweighs those concerns for now. His unique potential to spy and shrink the field against dual-threat quarterbacks could push him way up the draft board.”