Eagles Add QB-Turned-Receiver, Cut 6-Foot-5 Wideout Ahead of Cowboys Game

It has been a busy week of Philadelphia Eagles news heading into the team’s rivalry showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles made a series of roster moves including releasing recently signed wideout Cam Sims and adding wide receiver Greg Ward. Philly also released linebacker Christian Elliss, who started against the 49ers in Week 13.

The wide receiver moves are particularly intriguing given Ward’s history with the Eagles. Ward has had an ongoing relationship with the Eagles dating back to signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

The versatile playmaker has played in three of these seasons, including making 10 starts for the Eagles in 2020. Ward last played an NFL snap in 2021 appearing in all 17 contests for Philadelphia. The veteran bounced on and off the team’s practice squad in 2022.

Most recently, Ward signed a practice squad deal in August but was released on November 30. Ward’s best season came in 2020 when the wideout played in 16 games (including 10 starts) posting 53 catches for 419 yards and 6 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-5, 214 pounds Sims had the physical traits to be an intriguing player for Philly. Sims played the last five seasons for the Commanders before having brief stints on the Raiders and Giants practice squads in 2023.

Philadelphia signed Sims on November 30 only to release the receiver less than one week later. Sims landed with the Panthers heading into Week 14.

Philadelphia Eagles WR Greg Ward Posted 1,114 Rushing Yards & 21 Touchdowns as Houston Cougars QB in 2015

Play

Ward has had one of the most unique paths to the NFL after a standout collegiate career as the Houston Cougars quarterback. The playmaker was one of the most dynamic signal-callers in college football. Ward had 197 carries for 1,114 yards and a massive 21 touchdowns in 2015.

These are better numbers than most running backs. The quarterback also posted 2,827 yards, 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes during this 2015 season. Ultimately, Ward opted to switch from quarterback to receiver at the next level.

Eagles News: Philly Beat Out Dallas for Shaq Leonard

Sounds like the main reason Shaq Leonard picked #Eagles over Cowboys if because of his relationship with Nick Sirianni pic.twitter.com/xOeqqtaBqu — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) December 6, 2023

Eagles fans love beating the Cowboys, even if it is for a player in free agency. Heading into the Week 14 rivalry showdown, Eagles news revealed that general manager Howie Roseman did just that by signing Shaq Leonard.

The veteran visited Dallas but opted to join the Eagles. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted that Leonard believes the Eagles give him the best chance to win the Super Bowl.

“Certainly, on an individual basis, I wish him the best,” Jones explained during a December 5 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ.” “He deserves that. He’s had a very distinguished career. There was absolutely never any money mentioned, I met with him, had lunch with him and had a good visit with him, but there was never a financial issue at all.

“So, that wasn’t the case in any way, he apparently wanted to go where he thought he had the best chance. I certainly recognize and honor his decision there. It never was an issue for us regarding our confidence that we’ve got in our linebackers.”

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Philly Is a 3.5-Point Underdog in the NFL Spread for Week 14

Jalen Hurts hits Greg Ward for the TD on 4th-and-18. Philly sports radio tomorrow will be something else. pic.twitter.com/T46bFZDxAm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2020

Despite adding Leonard, the Eagles find themselves as 3.5-point underdogs against the Cowboys in Week 14. Vegas is showing skepticism in Philly after their recent blowout loss to San Francisco.

Heavy Sports’ computer projections powered by Quarter4 have Dallas favored by just .5 points. These projections give Philadelphia a 48% chance to pull off the upset.