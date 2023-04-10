Eagles Predicted to Make Shocking Trade with Patriots

The NFL draft prognosticators keep predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to make a trade or two in the first round. The latest rumor has them sliding down four picks in Round 1 and switching spots with the New England Patriots in Round 3.

The prize at No. 14 would be Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, according to Martin Frank of the News Journal. The Eagles could then use the 30th overall pick on Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs. He would be under team control for at least five years, maybe even six years if they slapped the franchise tag on him.

Back to Smith. He was one of the breakout stars at the NFL Scouting Combine after running the 40 in a mind-blowing 4.39 seconds. That was the second-fastest time for a defensive lineman since 2003. He also measured in at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds, with a 40-inch-plus vertical leap. Smith has been favorably compared to Eagles Pro Bowler Haason Reddick due to his raw athleticism.

Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith enters the 2023 NFL Draft with a similar profile to Haason Reddick. Nolan Smith ('23)

🔹 6'2 1/4", 238 lbs, 32 5/8" arm

🔹 78 Production Score Haason Reddick ('17)

🔹 6'1 1/2", 237 lbs, 32 3/4" arm

🔹 77 Production Score pic.twitter.com/uGyoReKBZn — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 3, 2023

Frank wrote: “Howie Roseman did enough in free agency to eliminate many of the Eagles’ most pressing needs. But an edge rusher at No. 14 in Smith fits a need for rotational depth this season, with a chance to have a prominent role in 2024. That’s because both Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett are entering the final year of their contracts.”

CBS Sports Hands Eagles Impact Cornerback

Cornerback is not the dire position of need it was for Philadelphia heading into free agency. They brought back James Bradberry on a three-year contract, then worked out a team-friendly extension for Darius Slay.

Yes, the Eagles are locked and loaded with two Pro Bowl-caliber players, arguably the best cornerback tandem in the NFL in 2023. However, Roseman always keeps his eye on long-term depth and development. He might be eyeing up a potential replacement in the draft.

Devon Witherspoon is my CB1, potentially my top overall player in the draft and a flat-out assassin on the field. He doesn’t want you to come down with anything but if for whatever reason you are able to he is going to bury you into the ground. Straight DAWG pic.twitter.com/JxaaP3rbR8 — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) April 10, 2023

One guy who would make a lot of sense there is Devon Witherspoon of Illinois. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson pegged the 6-foot, 180-pounder to them at pick No. 10. He mocked an edge rusher — BJ Ojulari of LSU — to the Eagles at pick No. 30.

Wilson wrote: “Instead, Philly restocks the secondary with Devon Witherspoon, who will be in the running for CB1. He played at 180 pounds during the fall but he came in at 185 and blazed a 4.40 at a recent workout, solidifying his place as one of the best defensive players in this class.”

Jason Kelce Admits Super Bowl Factored into Comeback

All-Pro center Jason Kelce seriously considered retirement for the third straight offseason but ultimately decided to run it back for the NFC champions in 2023. One major reason why was looking back at how close the team was to securing the Lombardi Trophy.

They lost to Kansas City by three points in a tantalizingly close game that featured a controversial holding call. Kelce sees a window to get back there and win it.

“I do think that when you go that far and get that close and it doesn’t happen, I think your emotions and energy get going, and you want to do that,” Kelce told the Rich Eisen Show, via NFL Network. “You know it’s close, and you know the team is gonna be good next year as long as everybody stays healthy. We’re returning a lot of pieces on offense. So, yeah, that all plays a factor.”