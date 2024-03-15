Eagles Newly Linked to Interest in Former Pro Bowl Quarterback: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the market for a new backup quarterback after the departure of Marcus Mariota in NFL free agency. One name to watch is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, per The Liberty Line’s Jake Rabadi.

“As PHI remains active in the free agent backup QB market, a player they’ve touched base with & shown interest in is Ravens Tyler Huntley, source told @LibertyLinePHL,” Rabadi detailed in a March 15, 2024 message on X. “They’re also very interested in QB Easton Stick, per @caplannfl.”

The quarterback spent the past four seasons with the Ravens, primarily serving as Lamar Jackson’s backup. The veteran brings with him plenty of experience notching 20 appearances, including 9 starts, with Baltimore.

Huntley’s best season came in 2021 when the quarterback threw for 1,081 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 64.9% of his passes in seven appearances with four starts. The signal-caller also added 47 carries for 294 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

Huntley earned a surprising Pro Bowl appearance in 2022 after filling in for Jackson during a portion of the season. The quarterback threw for 658 yards, 2 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while completing 67% of his passes in six appearances (including four starts). Huntley rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown as well.

Eagles Rumors: Ravens Quarterback Tyler Huntley Could Be a Perfect Philly QB2 for 2024

The veteran played sparingly last season as Jackson remained healthy. Huntley threw for 203 yards and 3 touchdowns in five games, including one start. Huntley may not be a starting caliber NFL quarterback but represents an ideal option as the Eagles QB2.

The former Utah signal-caller proved capable of temporarily filling in as a starting quarterback during his Ravens tenure. If Jalen Hurts were forced to miss games, Huntley can operate a similar offense. Like Hurts, Huntley is also a threat to hurt opposing defenses with his legs.

“Eagles clearly targeting an experienced backup behind Hurts,” InsidetheBirds.com’s Andrew DiCecco noted in a March 13 message on X. “The name I mentioned who would make sense from the start was Tyler Huntley, who would be a near-perfect QB2 in Philly.”

The Ravens recently agreed to terms with veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. This could signal the end of Huntley’s tenure in Baltimore.

Huntley had a standout collegiate career at Utah. The quarterback posted 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 73/1% of his passes in 2019. Huntley also had 290 rushing yards and 5 TDs on the ground.

Eagles News: Philadelphia Has Also Been Linked to Chargers QB Easton Stick

Mariota earned a sizable raise bolting the Eagles for the Washington Commanders in free agency. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mariota can earn up to $10 million next season in Washington. This likely includes incentives for starting games in 2024.

Another quarterback who has been linked to the Eagles is Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller Easton Stick. The quarterback made four starts with the Chargers in 2023.

Stick posted 1,129 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception while completing 63.8% of his passes in five appearances during 2023. The free agent quarterback also added 144 rushing yards and a TD on the ground.

“Easton Stick is a name to watch for the #2 QB job with the Eagles,” Pro Football Network’s Adam Caplan reported in a March 12 message on X.