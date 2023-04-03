Insider Says Eagles Might Go ‘Outside the Box’ with NFL Draft Shocker

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman might be the most interesting man in football. He always seems to cook up something on draft day, whether it’s pulling off a blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown or simply sliding up and down the board to replenish in between the trenches. Nothing is off-limits.

The Eagles head into this year’s draft with two first-round picks (No. 10, No. 30) so he has enough ammo to really blow things up. The smart money has them targeting an edge rusher or offensive tackle, but don’t sleep on them going after a running back to replace Miles Sanders. Again, all bets are off.

According to NFL Network’s James Palmer, the Eagles are the team to watch once the clock starts ticking on April 27. Just a few big names being linked to them: Jalen Carter. Peter Skoronski. Paris Johnson Jr. Lukas Van Ness. Nolan Smith – and, in what would be a more surprising move, Bijan Robinson.

Palmer explained why he thinks Roseman is plotting something big:

I’m going to go with Philly and the most interesting man on draft day is always Howie Roseman … Look for them to be looking at the edge rushers, especially at that No. 10 pick. There are teams ahead of them, say the Falcons, say the Lions, that might be looking at edge rushers. They could maybe make a move if there’s a guy they love, to maybe slide up a little bit to maybe go after an edge rusher they like. What if they go outside the box? What about Bijan Robinson? What if they get a running back to replace Miles Sanders at No. 10?

I’m so interested in teams with multiple first round picks. They’re so flexible in what they can do and Howie Roseman with two firsts is exciting. The #eagles are my pick for the team to watch outside the top 5. pic.twitter.com/BqF2Kf42e3 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 3, 2023

Important note: the Eagles haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since 1986 when they selected Keith Byars. The Ohio State product went 10th overall that year and racked up 577 yards in his rookie campaign. He went on to accumulate 6,204 all-scrimmage yards and 30 total touchdowns in a kelly green jersey.

Georgia’s Jalen Carter Officially Visits Eagles

Georgia stud Jalen Carter was considered the top talent in this year’s draft regardless of position. He was penciled in as the No. 1 overall pick on most mocks until legal troubles, combined with a rough pro day, started to plummet his stock.

However, Carter is back on the rise and the Eagles appear very interested in him. The 6-foot-3, 324-pounder already toured Philadelphia on a top-30 visit, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, informed everyone that he is declining visits from any team with a pick outside the top-10.

Georgia DT Jalen Carter is visiting the Bears today. It is his second visit, with him already having visited the Eagles. Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said he is declining visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 picks. “I’m confident Jalen will go in the top 10,”… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2023

Carter was a two-time BCS national champion at Georgia where he played alongside Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. He’s considered a pass-rushing defensive tackle who was arguably the best player on a defensive line that featured three first-round picks in 2021. Carter has drawn comparisons to Warren Sapp.

Kentavius Street Inks Eagles Contract

The Eagles officially welcomed new defensive tackle Kentavius Street to town on April 3. He signed a one-year contract, but terms weren’t immediately disclosed. Street had 3.5 sacks and 29 tackles last season for the New Orleans Saints. He shared the following message with Philly fans: “I cannot wait to get to work in this beautiful city with this amazing organization. Go Birds!”