NFL Insider Sounds Off on Disrespect of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ career trajectory knows no bounds. The dual-threat starter’s 2023 MVP-caliber season solidified his place in the current pantheon of elite quarterbacks. But, where how far up that list should Hurts be ranked?

There are tons of varying opinions on the subject, including one particularly strong call to put him in the top three. ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio has been leading the chorus about Hurts’ greatness and shouting it from the highest mountain. He loudly pushed back against a recent ESPN poll that placed the Philadelphia Eagles star at No. 6 behind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert. Please put some respect on Hurts’ name.

“Jalen Hurts should be in the top three. He should definitely be in the top five, but in my opinion, he should be in the top three,” Paolantonio said. “He was 16-2 last year and three points away from winning the Super Bowl and beating Patrick Mahomes. Jalen Hurts, a dual-threat quarterback who can win from the pocket.

“Transformed himself in one year, in terms of being able to hit those kinds of receivers down the field like this, with accuracy and touch — unbelievable transformation in one season. Jalen Hurts in my view should be in the top five.”

Sal Paolanto preaching right here #Eagles 💪🏻💪🏻

pic.twitter.com/O1FPvSRG6r — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) July 18, 2023

Tireless Worker, Strong Leader

Hurts has improved every aspect of his game since the Eagles took him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He has accepted hard coaching willingly while challenging his teammates to follow his lead. It’s been remarkable to watch, especially his growth as a pocket passer.

Here is what ESPN wrote about Hurts in a survey polling top executives, scouts, and coaches:

To understand Hurts’ growth as a thrower, look no further than the end of games. His fourth-quarter QBR of 84.3 ranked first in the league by a wide margin (Jared Goff was No. 2 at 76.1). His 73.0 adjusted completion percentage (weighted by air yards, no throwaways/drops) ranked second. Hurts also led the NFL in completion percentage from inside the pocket (72.0) and threw for 10 touchdowns on passes of 25 yards or more. To be sure, he has a ton of help. Philly’s offense is loaded. But that doesn’t discount his impressive progress on the way to a Super Bowl berth. “What I like about him is he knows he’s got great receivers, so when he has a one-on-one, he throws it and doesn’t hesitate,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said. “He might never be the kind of pinpoint accurate passer that Aaron Rodgers or Kirk Cousins is, but he’s improving in that area. And he’s made of all the right stuff. He’s everything you want from a quarterback as far as how he carries himself.”

Eagles Ready for 2023 Training Camp

First-year players and veterans will report to the NovaCare Complex for the start of training camp on July 25. The Eagles will hold an open practice for fans on August 6 at Lincoln Financial Field at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

They will open their preseason slate on the road in Baltimore against the Ravens on August 12 before playing host to the Cleveland Browns (August 17) and the Indianapolis Colts (August 24) in South Philadelphia.