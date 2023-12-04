Jalen Carter Calls Out Eagles Fans After Appearing to Cry on Sideline

Things did not go as planned for the Philadelphia Eagles against the San Francisco 49ers. The latest Eagles news shows standout rookie Jalen Carter took to Instagram to call out fans for criticizing him for being emotional on the sideline. Carter appeared to refer to Eagles fans as “broke” before quickly deleting the message.

“I’d rather cry for losing a game [than] cry that I’m still broke yall get yall life together,” Carter said over a screenshot of the emotional moment with head coach Nick Sirianni.

The moment occurred after Carter earned a 15-yard penalty for a personal foul late in the third quarter. During the game, the cameras showed Carter interacting with Sirianni while appearing to shed tears.

Here is a look at a screenshot of a now-deleted message from Carter’s Instagram Story.



Jalen Carter responds to video of him crying during the Eagles loss to the 49ers. (via: breadmanjalen IG) pic.twitter.com/gdEDdLSnMH — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 4, 2023

This is the viral clip of an emotional Carter on the Eagles sideline.



Jalen Carter was crying on the sideline… Emotions are high this game for sure.

pic.twitter.com/6Z6KExT2Vj — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 4, 2023

Eagles News: Jalen Carter Deleted His Previous Message & Backed Philly Fans

What happened with Jalen Carter? He seems very emotional. pic.twitter.com/JXQhgWbuSB — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 3, 2023

After deleting the initial message, Carter later posted a follow-up note to his Instagram Story that had a much different tone. The rookie finished the game with three tackles against the Niners. Emotions aside, Carter has been a difference maker during his rookie season already notching 4 sacks and 6 tackles for loss this season.

“Know the city got my back #flyeaglesfly,” Carter later said in response to fans’ reactions to the clip.

It is fair to say fans were wrong for criticizing Carter for showing emotion on the sideline. That said, it is not the best look for Carter to call out fans after the game. This is likely why Carter quickly deleted the message and appeared to change his tune.



Jalen Carter calling ppl out!! Crying is a emotion I’m glad my players care #Eagles pic.twitter.com/36Uy2VxxXR — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) December 4, 2023

Jalen Hurts on Eagles’ Loss to 49ers: ‘Just have to Be Self-Critical’

For the past several weeks, Jalen Hurts has admitted that the Eagles have not been playing up to his “standard.” Yet, Philly has been able to pull out close victories. Things finally caught up to the Eagles in their blowout loss to the 49ers.

“Win. Find ways to win. That’s always the mentality,” Hurts told reporters following the December 3 loss. “That’s always the approach, and I think this is a moment where you go back and you reflect on it. You learn from it like every win, and you treat them all the same. When you win or when you lose, it’s about what can I learn from this. So, the process remains the same in terms of how we respond and how we approach it.

“Just have to be self-critical, as we always are and analyze everything as it’s supposed to be and respond. … It’s not a matter of winning or losing, it’s just about playing to the standard. And we didn’t play to the standard. Typically when you play to the standard, you win and I don’t think we’ve played to the standard and won yet. We didn’t play to the standard and today we lost.”

Philadelphia heads to Dallas for a Week 14 rivalry matchup. The Eagles find themselves as three-point underdogs against the Cowboys.