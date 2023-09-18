Eagles Urged to Sign Ex-Vikings $67 Million Former Pro Bowler

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 but the franchise is already dealing with a series of injuries on defense. Bleacher Report put together a breakdown of one move every NFL team should make right now and is pushing the Eagles to sign four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr.

Barr is best known for his eight seasons with the Vikings and signed a massive five-year, $67.5 million contract with the team in 2019. Minnesota and Barr later agreed to a restructured deal in 2021 which brought the defender’s salary down to $8.6 million.

“With Haason Reddick and Nolan Smith lining up as more of an edge, the Eagles only have three off-ball linebackers on their roster. So, they could use some depth there at least,” Bleacher Report detailed on September 11, 2023.

“…Anthony Barr would provide Philadelphia with an insurance policy and more experience at linebacker. While he may not be the four-time Pro Bowler he used to be, the nine-year veteran did have 58 total tackles in 14 games with the Cowboys last season.”

Anthony Barr Started 10 Games for the Dallas Cowboys in 2022

The obvious question the Eagles front office needs to answer is whether Barr can still help the team. After playing eight seasons in Minnesota, Barr most recently suited up for Dallas appearing in 14 games for the Cowboys in 2022, including 10 starts.

The veteran received an underwhelming 59.7 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play in 2022. Barr’s days as a Pro Bowler may be behind him, but the linebacker could still be a good insurance policy as the Eagles deal with Nakobe Dean’s injury.

The defender played on a one-year, $2 million contract for the Cowboys last season. Philly could likely land Barr on an affordable deal given his resume.

The Eagles Signed Former Alabama Standout Rashaan Evans But the Linebacker Requested to be Released Days Later

Philadelphia thought they had some reinforcements after signing former Alabama standout Rashaan Evans. The veteran has started 67 games over his NFL career, including all 17 contests for the Falcons in 2022. The Eagles then released Evans days after signing the linebacker upon the defender’s request, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Rashaan Evans’ practice squad contract was terminated today by the Eagles at his request, per source,” Schefter tweeted on September 15. “Evans has options from several other teams that he is currently considering.”

Anthony Barr Nearly Had a Deal With the New Orleans Saints

It was a bit of a wild offseason for Barr who was previously linked to a possible deal with the Saints. Barr was expected to sign with New Orleans in August but ultimately passed choosing to meet with more teams.

“LB Anthony Barr had a good free-agent visit with the Saints but is departing without a deal, NFL Network Mike Garafolo reported, per a source,” NFL.com detailed on August 8. “Although New Orleans remains in play, Barr has interest from other teams and could make more visits in the near future, per Garafolo.”

Barr was then linked to a visit with the Giants, but New York essentially said, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.’ The Giants passed on Barr choosing to pursue younger linebackers.