Eagles Could Land Former $31 Million Star Over Shaq Leonard: Insider

The Philadelphia Eagles rumors are heating up as the team has been linked to former Pro Bowlers Shaq Leonard and Zach Ertz. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggests the Eagles may make more sense as a destination for Ertz than Leonard. The Dallas Cowboys have also been heavily linked to Leonard.

“We’re seeing a mini NFC East head-to-head with a few free agents this week,” Fowler detailed in a December 2, 2023 article titled, “NFL Week 13 predictions, fantasy sleepers, key stats, buzz.” “The Eagles and Cowboys are both vying for linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who will likely decide between these teams this weekend.

“A few scouts I spoke to believe Dallas is the best fit, as he can slide into that Leighton Vander Esch role. And the Eagles figure to be in on a Zach Ertz reunion. Baltimore could be one to watch there, too, after losing Mark Andrews to injury.”

Leonard took visits to both Dallas and Philadelphia with the three-time Pro Bowler expected to announce his decision at any moment. Ertz was released by the Cardinals and is also a free agent.

The veteran tight end previously signed a three-year, $31.6 million contract with the Cardinals. Ertz is expected to ink a much more team-friendly deal for the remainder of the season.

Eagles Rumors: Philly Is Battling the Chiefs, Bills & Ravens to Sign Zach Ertz

Heading into the Week 13 Sunday games, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that both players are expected to make a decision “in the next 48 or so hours.” Eagles rumors reveal that the Bills, Chiefs and Ravens are also potential contenders for Ertz.

“Two key free-agent decisions loom for two decorated players. Both former Colts’ LB Shaquille Leonard and former Cardinals TE Zach Ertz are free agents, and both are likely to have new homes in the next 48 or so hours, per sources,” Schefter detailed on X with a December 3 message.

“Leonard is considering the Cowboys and Eagles, per sources, and whoever doesn’t get him might have to face him next Sunday with Philadelphia playing at Dallas. As for Ertz, the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens and Eagles each have expressed varying forms of interest in the tight end.”

The Eagles selected Ertz in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft and the tight end went on to play his first nine seasons in Philly. Ertz made a minimal impact on the Cardinals this season posting 27 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown in seven starts. Signing Ertz would provide the Eagles with insurance behind Dallas Goedert who has been battling a forearm injury.

NFL Rumors: Shaq Leonard Leaning Towards Cowboys Over Eagles, Says Insider

Leonard has been quiet about his impending decision since taking his two free agent visits. Audacy’s NFL insider Brian Baldinger reports that Leonard is “leaning” towards signing with the Cowboys over the Eagles.

“I hear he’s leaning toward the Cowboys,” Baldinger explained during a November 30 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “GBag Nation.” “I know players on the Eagles that are heavily trying to recruit him. They need him. They lost Zach Cunningham last week. They’ve been losing linebackers all year.

“I’m hearing he’s favoring the Cowboys at this point. He’s a little measured about this thing. (He) wants to make the right decision.”