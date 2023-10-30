Eagles Linked to Trade for $7 Million 4-Time Pro Bowl Playmaker: Insider

The latest Philadelphia Eagles rumors has the team potentially exploring a trade with the New York Jets for Dalvin Cook. FanBuzz’s league insider Matt Lombardo believes Philly could “kick the tires” on a possible deal for Cook in his breakdown of NFL trade rumors.

“Make no mistake, the Eagles are going to need to be significantly more balanced than they were against Washington,” Lombardo wrote on October 30, 2023. “It’s possible that general manager Howie Roseman adds an edge rusher at the trade deadline, and could even kick the tires on a running back such as Dalvin Cook.

“However, if this is the same Eagles team on Wednesday that boarded the Amtrak train back to Philadelphia on Sunday evening, Brown makes this offense one of the most feared and effective in the league, even if the rest feels like a bit of work in progress.”

Eagles Rumors: Philadelphia Could Explore a Trade for a Running Back Like Jets’ Dalvin Cook

#Jets RB Dalvin Cook is confident that he’s the same exact player he was that ran for 1,100+ rushing yards the last 4 years. When a reporter asked him about that he responded what’s different? A reporter answered, less touches? ‘That’s it’ Said it’s hard to get going with… pic.twitter.com/pBG9C59erX — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 26, 2023

Whether Philadelphia attempts to land a running back, the Eagles rumors make it clear that general manager Howie Roseman is staying active. Philly is being pushed to add another running back. Yet, the Eagles rank No. 7 in the league posting 132 rushing yards per game.

It is fair to point out that these numbers are largely skewed based on D’Andre Swift having a combined 305 rushing yards in Weeks 2 and 3. This accounts for more than half of Swift’s total production this season. The Eagles have also not gotten any production from Rashaad Penny who the team signed over the offseason.

Jets Rumors: Dalvin Cook Is a Potential Trade Target Given Limited Usage

It doesn’t seem like #Jets RB Dalvin Cook has had trade conversations with his agent or GM Joe Douglas yet but it didn’t sound like something he would be opposed to either 🤷🏽 ‘I can’t control that my name [is] being floated around in trade rumors, might be a good thing, might be… pic.twitter.com/RP9sCW81fz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 26, 2023

As for Cook, the four-time Pro Bowler is underwhelming in New York. His role has changed dramatically from initial expectations since Aaron Rodgers sustained a significant injury in Week 1. Cook has a combined 11 carries over the last three games for the Jets.

This is not the kind of usage expected from a player on a one-year, $7 million deal. Cook has 41 carries for 114 yards and no touchdowns while averaging just 2.8 yards per run through the first eight games.

NFL Trade Rumors: Dalvin Cook Admits to Being ‘Frustrated’ With Current Role on New York Jets

It would be a surprise if Cook did not have something left in the tank, especially if inserted into an explosive Philadelphia offense. Cook posted 264 carries for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns in 17 starts for Minnesota in 2022. The veteran added 39 receptions for 295 yards and 2 TDs through air last season.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports that Cook planned to meet with his agent and Jets general manager Joe Douglas going into Week 8. Cook admits to being frustrated with his current role in New York.

“It’s something I can’t control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors,” Cook said, per Cimini. “It might be a good thing. Maybe [it’s] a bad thing.

“… Of course it’s [Cook’s role] frustrating. I’m an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That’s just anyway. And, yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it’s frustrating. It’s something that I’ve been adapting to.”

It is hard to imagine the Jets landing more than a future late-round pick in exchange for Cook. This is a more than reasonable price for Roseman to pay to add another playmaker to the mix in Philly.