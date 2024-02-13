Proposed Trade Sends Eagles $45 Million Pro Bowl Star to Texans

The Philadelphia Eagles are exploring potential trades for two-time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport dropped a bombshell report hours before Super Bowl 58 revealing that the Eagles are allowing Reddick to explore potential trades.

“Sources: Eagles All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick has received permission to seek a trade following another disruptive season featuring double digit sacks,” Rapoport detailed with a February 11, 2024 X message. “The 29-year old with 27 sacks over two seasons in Philly could land elsewhere.”

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger offers a potential trade proposal for the Eagles that would send Reddick to the Houston Texans. The Eagles land the No. 59 overall selection in exchange for Reddick.

Dealing Reddick for just a second-round pick will be hard to stomach for most Philly fans. For the Texans, pairing Reddick with Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. would be quite the duo.

Eagles Rumors: What Is 2-Time Pro Bowler Haason Reddick’s Trade Value?

This is not a move made because Reddick has lacked production. Reddick is entering the final season of a 3-year, $45 million contract.

The star pass rusher is slated to have a $14.2 million salary and $21.3 million cap hit in 2024. With just one season remaining on his deal and a lucrative extension looming, Reddick’s trade value could take a hit.

“Reddick wasn’t quite as dominant in 2023, with his pass-rush grade dipping from 90.0 to 75.2, his pass-rush win rate from 16.8% to 14.4% and his pressure rate from 15.9% to 12.6%,” Spielberger wrote in a February 13 story titled, “4 NFL trades that could shake up the 2024 offseason.” “Nonetheless, he was still a very effective edge defender, one who has now logged 800-plus snaps and registered double-digit sacks in four consecutive seasons.

“Teams looking for a smaller outside linebacker who can get upfield in a hurry and generate quick pressure with good bend around the edge will be calling Philadelphia, and will also probably look to extend Reddick as a part of the arrangement. If the Houston Texans cannot find a way to retain Jonathan Greenard in free agency, here they pivot to a pass-rush specialist to play opposite Will Anderson Jr.”

Philadelphia Eagles Star Haason Reddick Has 4 Straight Seasons With Double-Digit Sacks

Jalen Carter casually taking out two dudes on Haason Reddick’s second sack. pic.twitter.com/o4jNGyxVCm — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) October 9, 2023

Reddick is elite at getting to the quarterback, one of the most valuable skillsets in today’s NFL. The pass rusher has four straight seasons notching double-digit sacks. Reddick has also been remarkably durable playing in at least 16 games in all seven of his NFL seasons.

The two-time Pro Bowler notched 38 tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 13 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 17 starts during the 2023 season. As ESPN’s Tim McManus detailed, there is no guarantee that Reddick is traded this offseason.

“From the Eagles’ perspective, it’s not guaranteed that a trade gets done,” McManus detailed in a February 11 article titled, “Source: Eagles grant Haason Reddick permission to seek trade.” “The cap considerations and compensation will have to be right in order to part with one of their top defensive players. But with pressing needs across the board on defense, the money they would have freed up in a Reddick trade would be redistributed quickly.

“There are 12 edge rushers currently averaging $20 million-plus a season, led by Nick Bosa ($34 million), according to Spotrac.com.”