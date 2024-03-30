Proposed Trade Sends Eagles a Former Super Bowl Champ Starter on Bargain

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a busy offseason with the team’s latest move trading away Hasson Reddick but could the team make a deal to acquire another defender? Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton outlined one potential trade for the top contenders to consider in hopes of addressing each team’s biggest weakness.

The NFL analyst has the Eagles landing Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran defensive tackle Greg Gaines for a “late-round pick.” Gaines is best known for his first four NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. The defender was a starter on the team that won the Super Bowl during the 2021 season.

“Under general manager and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman, the Philadelphia Eagles have fielded defensive lines with deep rotations on the edge and on the interior,” Moton wrote in a March 29, 2024 story titled, “1 Trade Each NFL Contender Should Consider to Fill Biggest Weakness.” “That’s probably not going to change any time soon. So, we should expect Roseman to find a replacement for defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who retired this offseason.

“Even though the Eagles have defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, they’re both young, entering their third and second season, respectively.

Philadelphia can acquire a veteran defensive lineman who can be the glue that holds the interior group together, and Greg Gaines fits the bill.” Moton continued.

“… Last year with the Buccaneers, the Washington product accepted a lesser role behind Vita Vea. Alongside Carter and Davis, Gaines could shine again with a heavier workload as the wily veteran of the group. The Eagles should offer the Buccaneers a late-round pick for him.”

Eagles Rumors: Philly Trading for Buccaneers DT Greg Gaines Is an Unlikely Option

The price would be right for the Eagles to make this sort of trade, but there are reasons to think this is a longshot. Gaines would be more of a depth replacement option for Fletcher Cox rather than the recently traded Reddick. It is worth noting that Gaines just re-signed with the Bucs.

It is rare for teams to trade a veteran this quickly after re-signing the player. If the Eagles were interested in Gaines, the team could have pursued the defender in free agency.

Gaines signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Tampa Bay in March. This could be more of a potential move to keep an eye on heading towards the mid-season NFL trade deadline on November 5.

Buccaneers DT Greg Gaines’ Best Season Came During the Rams’ Super Bowl Run in 2021

After spending his final two seasons with the Rams as a starter, Gaines has had more of a reduced role with the Buccaneers, only making two starts in 2023. Gaines has still been a key part of the team’s defensive line rotation.

The veteran posted 24 tackles, 5 quarterback hits, one sack and one fumble recovery while playing in all 17 games last season. Gaines’ best statistical season came during Los Angeles’ Super Bowl run in 2021. The defender notched a career-high 55 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and 4 tackles for loss in 17 appearances during the team’s Super Bowl season.

As outlined above, landing Gaines via trade is likely a tall task. That said, Eagles fans can expect general manager Howie Roseman to look to bolster the interior of the defensive line sooner rather than later.