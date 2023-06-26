Eagles Steal Bears Defensive Starter for ‘Minimum Contract’

There seems to be a feeling that the Philadelphia Eagles could make an “imminent move” ahead of training camp on July 25. Linebacker and safety are the two biggest positions to monitor, with slot wide receiver lingering as a potential area for an upgrade.

Everyone knows the names at this point: Patrick Queen or Devin White at linebacker. Budda Baker or Kevin Byard at safety. And DeAndre Hopkins is the great white whale at receiver floating in the sea of free agency. Time will tell what happens.

Of course, there is a very likely chance the Eagles decide to roll into camp with the roster intact. They went out and plugged holes with lottery tickets, aka veteran players on affordable contracts with huge upsides. One of their best, and most underrated, signings in free agency was linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

I saw an Eagles Facebook post saying trade a 2024 2nd for Patrick Queen and I need this to stop. I’m for trading for him, but he’s not even close to being worth that lol — Conor Myles (@SnipeMyles) May 5, 2023

Philadelphia inked him to an insanely cheap one-year deal worth $1.15 million. The move has been called a low-budget steal. Morrow, who went undrafted in 2017, is coming off a dominant 2022 campaign where he led the Chicago Bears in tackles (116) while starting all 17 regular-season games.

The 27-year-old has seen his numbers increase every year as he gets set to enter a linebackers room where he’ll be the elder statesman. Morrow had been predicted to garner $3.8 million on the open market. Nope. Howie Roseman secured him on a minimum contract.

“I like Nicholas Morrow. I can’t believe Philly got him for a minimum contract,” cap guru Brad Spielberger told Eagles Today. “I didn’t think he was going to sign a huge contract but I thought he would be similar to Kyzir White, one-year, $3 million, some incentives, that type of contract.”

Nicholas Morrow: Three-Down Linebacker

Nicholas Morrow projects to be the successor to Kyzir White as the WILL linebacker in Philly. He might have to hold off a charge from Christian Elliss at camp if spring workouts showed us anything. Especially after the perennial practice squad player saw some first-team reps at OTAs.

After losing Kyzir White and TJ Edwards the Eagles LB unit is ranked as the 31st best unit in the NFL. Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow look to be the two starters. Philly are you worried about these LB’s? 👀 #Eagles #PhiladelphiaEagles #FlyEaglesFly — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) June 20, 2023

However, Morrow remains the odds-on favorite to start alongside Nakobe Dean in Week 1. He proved he could be a three-down linebacker in 2022 after playing every single snap (1,086 in total) last season in Chicago.

Morrow said: “I think I showed I’m someone who is durable, right? That was a big question, can I finish a whole season? Can I be a three-down player? I was a three-down player so I’m excited about those things but also there are things to work on but the biggest thing is getting in here and working as hard as I possibly can and showing I love the game of football.”

#Eagles signed LB Nicholas Morrow Started 17 games, 116tkls, 1int #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/xTKucO7g1m — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) March 21, 2023

Nakobe Dean Makes ‘2023 NFL All-Breakout Team’

Nakobe Dean was forced to red-shirt last year behind starter T.J. Edwards and humbly accepted his fate without complaint. Now the job belongs to the second-year linebacker out of Georgia who was wearing the green dot at OTAs. Big expectations surround Dean, too, as he continues to earn offseason accolades before he has even taken a single starting snap.

NFL Media’s Bucky Brooks recently gave the former third-round pick a lofty spot on his 2023 NFL All-Breakout Team:

The Eagles’ new green-dot defender could make his mark immediately as a first-time starter. The second-year pro was regarded as a high-IQ defender with excellent communication and playmaking skills at Georgia, but the league did not get a real chance to see him in action last season, as he served an apprenticeship behind veteran LBs Kyzir White and T.J. Edwards. After the free-agent departures of White and Edwards, Dean has assumed signal-calling duties. The undersized linebacker will get a chance to show out as a tackling machine playing behind a monstrous group of defensive tackles (including fellow Georgia products Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter) that will allow him to flow freely to the ball.