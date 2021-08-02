Ex-Eagles Super Bowl MVP Hints at ‘Favorite’ Reunion

Nick Foles and Frank Reich might be getting the band back together in Indianapolis. Let’s hope the Superman cape still fits the greatest backup quarterback in NFL history.

Foles, the third-stringer for the Chicago Bears, was asked about possibly teaming up with his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia now that Carson Wentz is out for the foreseeable future. The Colts badly need a starting quarterback with unknowns behind Wentz (Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger, Brett Hundley) and Foles is available. Foles didn’t openly lobby for a trade to Indianapolis, but he certainly didn’t rule it out. Nostalgia was running high.

“Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not my favorite, coaches of all time. He understands me as a player,” Foles told reporters, via NFL Media. “He understands me as a person. But you know, I haven’t had any talks with them. I’m a Chicago Bear right now. But he knows me, he understands.”

Foles and Reich wound up raising the Lombardi Trophy the last time they shared the same quarterbacks room. Ironically, it was Foles replacing an injured Wentz in 2017 en route to a 3-0 record in the playoffs. He walked away with Super Bowl MVP honors that year while earning a statue outside Lincoln Financial Field.

A fired up Nick Foles talks about Frank Reich, Carson Wentz, what he wants in a trade, and more. Foles: "The version of me right now is much better than the version that played in the Super Bowl … Put that through your mind." This is worth the watch…pic.twitter.com/zVpsluax2l — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 2, 2021

“A big reason we were great in Philly was we had a great coaching staff,” Foles said. “They put us in a position to succeed, and it showed. That being said, I don’t want to just go somewhere where I don’t know ’em, I don’t know the offense. I’ve gone down that road before, and it’s not fun.”

Foles Constantly Mentioned in Trade Rumors

Foles had been mentioned in trade talks prior to Wentz going down at Friday’s practice. His talents seem to be wasting away in Chicago where he’s buried behind Andy Dalton and Justin Fields on the depth chart. The New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans had all been rumored destinations earlier in the offseason. Yet Foles remains on the Bears’ roster, never complaining about it or begging for a trade.

Said he turned down opportunities to be dealt elsewhere earlier this offseason. Said he's a better player than he was when he went to the #SuperBowl and wants to go to a good fit, if he's moved. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 2, 2021

“I don’t talk to him about that; he doesn’t talk to me about it,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said, via ESPN. “We just don’t go there because, again, that’s out of our control. He’s worrying about doing everything he can to just be great for us, and that’s what I like about our relationship. He’s happy with where he’s at here and he’s in a good place.”

Foles has started 61 career games (including playoffs) and holds a 32-29 record, highlighted by the 2018 Super Bowl win. The Eagles actually reached out to inquire about a Philly reunion before they signed Joe Flacco. Foles turned them down.

Foles, Wentz Shared Great Friendship in Philly

The whisperings of Wentz being jealous of Foles during their time together in Philly was overblown. Neither one ever had a negative word to say about the other guy, plus they shared a special bond over their Christian faith. Foles admitted in 2018 that the “friendship always came first” and they rooted for each other to succeed.

“I want [Carson Wentz] to have a great career, even at the expense of me not playing,” Foles said in 2018, via FOX Sports. “That’s where I gotta put my ego aside and say, ‘Hey, this is what’s best for the team.’ I can still be a leader in the locker room but just in my lane.”