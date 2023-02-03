Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles Sends Special Message to Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles legend Nick Foles continues to bleed green despite being under contract for another NFL franchise. The one-time Super Bowl MVP — the only quarterback to raise the Lombardi Trophy in Philly — sent a special message to the Eagles during a not-so-fun court appearance earlier this week.

Foles, who beat Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, returned to the City of Brotherly Love on February 2 to testify on behalf of one of his former Eagles teammates. Chris Maragos is suing his doctors, including the Rothman Orthopaedics Institute, for cutting his career short due to “medical negligence” in treating a knee injury that ultimately ended his career.

Foles arrived at Philadelphia City Hall dressed in a green button-down shirt and took the witness stand. Prior to leaving the courtroom, the fan-favorite quarterback shouted out this year’s Super Bowl squad (via NBC10): “I’m excited for them. I’m excited to watch them and cheer them on.”

Wearing green Nick Foles arriving to court in Philly with former teammate Chris Maragos. Maragos is suing the Eagles medical staff over career ending knee injury. Foles is expected to testify today. Said “Go Eagles” before walking into court. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/cZM9XdKsFr — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) February 2, 2023

Foles started two games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, including a controversial Week 17 contest where he was knocked out with a rib injury. The 34-year-old has one year remaining on the 2-year, $6.2 million deal he inked with Indianapolis in 2022. There is no doubt the Eagles will sign him to a one-day contract and induct him into their Hall of Fame whenever he decides to hang up his cleats.

Maragos Alleges ‘Improper Care’ from Renowned Medical Team

Maragos was a special-teams captain for the Eagles and won a Super Bowl ring alongside Foles in 2017. The two are good friends off the field and briefly hosted a podcast together called “The Mission of Truth.” (They told some hilarious stories on an early episode, which Heavy covered back in May 2020).

I’m so excited for ya’ll to hear @ChrisMaragos’ story of coming to the NFL. A must-listen for sure. @MofT_Podcast https://t.co/GAingUfVo3 — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) April 16, 2021

Foles was the first witness called to testify on Maragos’ behalf, but he’ll be joined by fellow Super Bowl champions Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks as the trial unfolds. Maragos is alleging that “his doctor’s improper care following his right knee injury resulted in the premature and unnecessary end to his NFL career,” according to a press release. The injury occurred during a game on October 12, 2017, against the Carolina Panthers.

Renowned surgeon Dr. James Bradley and the post-operative team at Rothman Orthopaedics are being accused of allowing a “persistent partial tear” to develop after releasing Maragos and allowing him to resume physical activities prematurely following a surgical repair of his a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Former Eagle Chris Maragos is suing the #Eagles for “medical negligence” that contributed to the end of his NFL career. Nick Foles, Jordan Hicks, and Trey Burton will all appear in court as witnesses for this trial. pic.twitter.com/nLAMxmakHj — Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) February 2, 2023

Attorneys for Dr. Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics have denied the allegations, telling The Inquirer that “more surgeries were not going to help him get back to the NFL.” Maragos officially retired in 2019 after winning two Super Bowls and seeing action in 99 games during an 8-year NFL career. He was a member of the Eagles from 2014-2017.

Eagles Activate Arryn Siposs to 21-Day Practice Window

The Eagles activated the 21-day practice window for punter Arryn Siposs on Thursday. He has been on injured reserve since suffering a serious ankle injury on December 11 against the New York Giants. Despite tearing his deltoid ligament, he avoided surgery and started rehabbing aggressively. Siposs told NBC Sports Philadelphia he was “feeling good” and he’s “ready to go” for Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles still haven’t added him back to the active roster, but it looks like everything is trending in that direction.