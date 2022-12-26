Eagles Mull Depth Chart Shakeup: ‘Everything on the Table,’ Says Nick Sirianni

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed reports saying that starting right tackle Lane Johnson and nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox would miss extended time. He wouldn’t put a timetable for recovery on either player, but the expectation is both guys will miss the rest of the regular season. It’s a tough break for a team eyeing the NFC’s top seed.

The immediate plan had Jack Driscoll stepping in for Johnson, with Josiah Scott taking over for Maddox. However, it seems the Eagles might pursue other options at each position after Driscoll and Scott struggled at times in relief duty.

Don’t rule out a scenario where Jordan Mailata moves from left tackle to right tackle, then Andre Dillard would slide in at left tackle. Everything is on the table, according to Sirianni.

“Obviously, everything will be on the table, whatever we feel like is best for us,” Sirianni told reporters. “I love the fact that Jordan has some versatility. I love the fact that Andre and Jack are really good backups. We have a lot of faith in them to go out there and be able to do their job. We have versatility, just like with the Chauncey question. We have a lot of versatility there, and Stout [Jeff Stoutland] does a great job getting the guys ready.”

When Lane Johnson plays the #Eagles are 72-44-1 (.620 percentage) and when he does not they are 12-20 (.375). https://t.co/IZlGMh2uUO — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 26, 2022

Sirianni also mentioned the possibility of C.J. Gardner-Johnson flip-flopping over to nickel cornerback and replacing Maddox instead of Scott. The Eagles could throw out a starting safety tandem of Reed Blankenship and Marcus Epps if they wanted. Remember, Gardner-Johnson played cornerback for the New Orleans Saints.

“Obviously he has a lot of versatility,” Sirianni said of Gardner-Johnson. “I think the same thing, you guys kind of asked when he got here, was like well, he hasn’t played safety. Well, he showed that he could play safety. Well, he hasn’t played nickel in over a year. Well, he can do that as well.

“We’ll take that one day at a time as well and we’ll cross that bridge when we get to that when we know he’s healthy and ready to go. Chauncey is very versatile and can do a lot of different things, and that’s obviously a really good thing for us.”

#Eagles CB Avonte Maddox suffered a significant toe injury, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He had his MRI this morning to confirm the news that he's out indefinitely. Philly does have CJ Gardner-Johnson eligible to come off IR and is a possibility to play in the slot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

Gardner-Jonson Eligible to Return from Lacerated Kidney

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is eligible to return from injured reserve after sitting out four weeks. He’s dealing with a lacerated kidney, which is a lot harder to predict than a strained hamstring or fractured foot. There could be serious health ramifications if the team rushes Gardner-Johnson back. They won’t put him at extreme risk.

“First of all, we have to see how everything is healing in there,” Sirianni said. “That’s a little bit of a harder one to track because you can’t just – you have to go in there and see, right? You have to get the CAT scans and see how everything is healing in there. So, we’ll see where he is. Again, with all the guys, as much as we want them to play, it’s always about their health first and long-term health for the player.”

I miss being around the boys that energy!!! FINISH THESE BOYS OFF!!! — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) December 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Sirianni revealed that Gardner-Johnson has been reporting to the practice facility and sitting in team meetings. He’s even been in attendance for walk-throughs.

“I love having him around. He has great energy about himself.,” Sirianni said. “He’s always positive. I know the guys like being around him. I like being around him.”

Jalen Hurts: ‘If He’s Healthy, He’ll Play’

The company line hasn’t changed on Jalen Hurts following a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Hurts remains the starting quarterback when he’s healthy, but there is still no concrete timeline for when he might suit up again. Gardner Minshew will continue to take the first-team reps at practice as Hurts attacks his rehab from a sprained right throwing shoulder.

“As far as Jalen, we’ll see. One day at a time here,” Sirianni said. “We know how much he wanted to play last week and how much he did to get his body ready. Again, with Jalen his body heals different than yours and mine, right? He’s going to do everything he can do to get himself healthy. If he’s healthy, he’ll play.”