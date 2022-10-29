Nick Sirianni Unleashes NSFW Message on Eagles: ‘Who Gives a F***’

The Philadelphia Eagles might be coming off a bye week, but don’t look for a letdown game in Week 8. That was the message spewing from Nick Sirianni’s mouth in some behind-the-scenes audio released by the team.

The head coach can be heard telling his players to play “clean football” and get back into their routines after a week away from football. Sirianni ends his speech by unleashing on them and reminding them that it’s Steeler week: “Who gives a f*** else about anything else coming down the road?”

The scene – part of the “Unscripted: Inside the 2022 Season” series — pans around the NovaCare Complex, with the cameras focusing in on a sign of Sirianni’s five core values: Connect, Compete, Accountability, Football I.Q., Fundamentals.

His point? No one cares that the Eagles own a perfect 6-0 record. Here’s a portion of Siriianni’s comments (via The Athletic’s Zach Berman):

These are the main things, though: Playing clean football, coming off the bye week. That’s getting ourselves into our routines. Get yourself back into a routine that’s put us at 6-0. We got to think about it one day at a time, one meeting at a time. This is our routine. One day at a time. That’s dawg mentality. Control what you can control. Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life You can’t control anything but today. You can’t control anything but Steeler week. That’s it! Who gives a f*** about anything else coming down the road? Be here, right now. Get yourself back into the routine that put us in the position to be where we are right now. We’re not going to have a f****** letdown after a bye week! We’re going to come out just as focused and detailed as we were when we left it. One day at a time, one meeting at a time, one practice at a time, one walkthrough at a time …”

It's about US Watch episode 4 of Unscripted, presented by @lincolnfingroup.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 28, 2022

Eagles Sign Tarron Jackson, Release ‘Dicker the Kicker’

The Eagles made a few practice squad moves ahead of facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team released kicker Cameron Dicker – the hero of Week 5 and NFC Special Teams Player of the Week — and signed defensive end Tarron Jackson.

#Eagles have Cameron Dicker the Kicker on their practice squad. Doubt Steelers would want to add him to 53, unless Boswell will be out multiple weeks. https://t.co/aEKnlFihpx — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) October 29, 2022

Fans will always remember the man affectionately known as “Dicker the Kicker” for his contributions. He should have no problem finding a new job after going 2-for-2 in fill-in duty for Jake Elliott against Arizona. (Hint, hint: the Steelers need a kicker).

There was no longer a need for his services, plus getting Jackson — their sixth-rounder in 2021 — was a priority. The Eagles only released him to make room for Robert Quinn who came over in a blockbuster trade earlier this week.

Brandon Graham Dealing with Hamstring Injury

Brandon Graham was a limited participant at Friday’s practice as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. On the positive side, the Pro Bowl defensive end wasn’t listed as out for Sunday’s game. The Eagles are healthy as can be heading into Week 8, including the return of Lane Johnson from a concussion. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.