Nick Sirianni Finally Breaks Silence on Eagles-Saints Trade

When Howie Roseman fleeced the New Orleans Saints on a pre-draft trade, the thought process was he might use that pick to select his franchise quarterback in 2023. Well, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles already have one on the roster in Jalen Hurts. That makes the future first-rounder acquired from the Saints — projected as the No. 10 overall pick — even more valuable now.

Why? Because Roseman can use it to further add to his treasure trove of riches at the skill positions. For example, an upgrade at running back to replace Miles Sanders if they wanted. Perhaps another stud tight end to pair with Dallas Goedert, or a better version of Quez Watkins to stretch the field. Look for Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer at tight end, maybe TCU’s Quentin Johnston or USC’s Jordan Addison at receiver.

Knowing the Eagles, they will use it to bolster their offensive line or defensive line. Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson (edge rusher) or Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski (offensive tackle) could be there. Pro Football Focus has Philadelphia selecting Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo to supplant impending free agent James Bradberry.

Howie Roseman said the #Saints trade was about "flexibility" and had nothing to do with Jalen Hurts: "We're excited about Jalen Hurts and we're going to support Jalen and want him to have a great career in Philly." #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) April 20, 2022

Point is, the options are endless when it comes to getting younger all over the field. And that was something Roseman and the Eagles hoped for when they consummated the trade in April.

“We were kind of looking at this year and next year, and the amount of picks that we had in this year’s draft, and trying to kind of balance it a little bit for a variety of factors,” Roseman told reporters at the time. “When you look at having first-round picks and a fifth-year option, having that many guys on a fifth-year option.

“Also, kind of balancing scouting all the players in this draft and next year’s draft, and having more options and more flexibility at all positions. Kind of getting a head start looking at next year’s draft and seeing that it’s strong, as well as this year’s draft. We thought it made sense.”

Nick Sirianni Addresses Eagles-Saints Trade

Head coach Nick Sirianni has multiple reasons why winning Sunday’s game is important. For starters, victory will lock up the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Eagles won’t have to play the waiting game and rely on other teams to help them out. It would also tag the Saints with a crippling loss, which would hurt their dire playoff chances while improving Philly’s draft pick in 2023.

Nick Sirianni was asked about the irony of beating the Saints and getting a better draft pick: "Since I've been here and how much trust I have in Howie, it was like, hey, great trade. We will get our draft pick next year and pick up on extra one? Cool. I'm into that." #Eagles — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 29, 2022

There is a scenario left where the Eagles could wind up with a top-5 pick in the first round. Sirianni wasn’t going to get into all of the what-ifs as he prepares to beat New Orleans, but it’s certainly a conversation going on in the front office.

“Well, this game directly affects both of those things and the draft status. So sure, but we are focused on right now in the season,” Sirianni told reporters. “It will be sweet if we can go out there and get this win, and then once we’re making the draft pick later we can say to ourselves, well, that really did help us out. That’s our goal though, is just to win this game.”

Hard to Prepare for Dennis Allen-Coached Defense

Dennis Allen has bounced around the NFL since 2002, serving as a well-respected defensive assistant and two-time head coach. The 50-year-old is getting ready to lead his New Orleans Saints into Lincoln Financial Field on New Year’s Day and everyone is expecting a dogfight. Allen’s teams have traditionally been scrappy and aggressive, including this year’s squad.

The Saints rank No. 9 in total defense — giving up 322.4 yards per game (190.4 passing, 132.0 rushing). They have also racked up 40 sacks, or roughly 2.7 per game. Sirianni addressed the challenge the Saints’ defense presents.

“As far as the defense goes, a Dennis Allen-coached defense has always been a good defense,” Sirianni told reporters. “A lot of respect for Coach Allen, and then the players that they have over there, they have good playmakers. They have good guys along the front. No. 56, [DeMario] Davis, has been good for a really long time. He’s an outstanding player.”

Check out some of our #WPMOYChallenge, Demario Davis' (@demario__davis), top plays so far this season! And don't forget to 📺: at Browns ∙ Saturday ∙ (Noon CT – FOX) pic.twitter.com/l8VpzNCIpZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 20, 2022

In addition to Davis, Sirianni referenced linebackers Pete Werner and Kaden Elliss, safety Tyrann Mathieu, cornerback Paulson Adebo, defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport. All good players that must be accounted for.

“They have players,” Sirianni said. “They have good players, and I always think highly of the scheme, and I always think highly of the way the players play, too, because I know that’s a sign of a well-coached team. It’ll be a challenge. We’ll have to be on it to make sure that we can counter all the things that they do well.”