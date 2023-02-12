Nick Sirianni’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is married to Brett Cantwell Sirianni. He and his wife have three children. Sirianni’s parents are Fran and Amy Sirianni, and he has two brothers.

Sirianni, who was born in Western New York, is from a football family. His father, Fran Sirianni, coached at Southwestern Central High School in West Ellicott, New York. His older brothers are also both coaches.

Here’s what you need to know about Nick Sirianni’s family:

1. Nick Sirianni & His Wife Were Married in 2013 in Kansas City After They Met While He Was Working for the Chiefs

Nick Sirianni and his wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell Sirianni, have been married since 2013, according to The Athletic. They met at the apartment complex where they were living in Kansas City. Sirianni was coaching with the Chiefs at the time and his future wife was a teacher, they told The Athetic.

She told Colts.com in a 2019 feature on the wives of the team’s coaches at the time, “Nick and I met in Kansas City. I was teaching there and he was coaching with the Chiefs.” She said they ran into each other a few times at their apartment complex. “I didn’t remember him, but he remembered me. He was like, ‘I work with the Chiefs.’ I didn’t care at all.”

Brett Sirianni is one of three children and is originally from Springfield, Missouri, and she has family members who are Chiefs fans. They were married in Kansas City and then moved to San Diego, where he took a job with the Chargers, according to The Athletic.

Brett Sirianni told Colts.com about the move from her home state to California, “I was from Missouri and had never moved out of Missouri. I hit reality and realized I’m in the most beautiful place ever, but it’s kind of difficult because he works all the time.”

Nick Sirianni told The Athletic about his connection to Kansas City, “Obviously, meeting my wife there, that will always be a special place to us because of that,. Then professionally, my first stint in the NFL. Obviously, it was really important both ways. Kansas City is a great town. … When you have something as significant as meeting your wife there in that city, that place, that time frame, that city is always going to carry a special place in my heart because of that.”

2. Nick Sirianni Has 3 Kids: 2 Sons & a Daughter

The Siriannis have three children, two sons, Jacob and Miles, and a daughter, Taylor. His kids have often appeared alongside their dad at press conferences following Eagles’ games, stealing the spotlight at times.

After Phildelphia’s win over San Francisco in the NFC Championship game in 2023, Taylor Siranni and her brothers joined him at the podium for the postgame press conference. As her father talked, Taylor mimicked him, drawing laughs.

During the 2022 offseason, Sirianni moved from the sidelines to the stands to cheer on his oldest son during his baseball games. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “I’ve gotten to my share of games. I told my wife, ‘I finally have a hobby.'”

3. Sirianni’s Mother & Father Both Grew Up in Pennsylvania

Sirianni’s mom, Amy Wladyka Sirianni, grew up in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh, while his dad, Fran Sirianni is from Kane, Pennsylvania, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. His parents met while they were both students at Clarion State. Fran Sirianni played football at the school.

After college, Sirianni’s parents married and moved to New York, where his father began his coaching career, according to the Tribune-Review. He coached at Southwestern Central High School.

Sirianni told WIVB, “I felt like I just had great parents that raised me. The no fear that’s definitely, you know I have a dad that went through cancer two times when I was growing up, one time when I was about four years old, one time when I was about eight, it came back on him and that’s how he was. I never really knew was bothering him, nothing ever really bothered him.”

He added, “He was able to fight through everything and so that’s a different type of mental toughness that I was raised with from my dad that he’s had to go through a lot of crap in his life and he just puts his head down and fights and keeps going to the next so I think a lot of that’s gonna come from him.”

4. Like Nick, Sirianni’s Brothers Both Played Football at Mount Union & Then Became Coaches

Sirianni has two older brothers who also both played high school football for their father at Southwestern Central High School. All three Sirianni brothers then went on to play at Mount Union in Division III college football, according to the Tribune-Review.

Mike Sirianni is the coach at another Division III school, Washington & Jefferson. Jay Sirianni is a teacher who spent several years following in their father’s footsteps as the football coach at Southwestern Central High School.

In 2021, after Nick Sirianni was hired by the Eagles, Jay Sirianni told NBC Sports about his brother, “He’s just personable. He’s outgoing, he treats people with respect and he sees value in everybody because everybody has value, right? That’s how we were raised. He’s a likable guy and that’s coming from his brother.”

5. Sirianni Has Leaned on His Family & Faith During His Coaching Career

Faith has been an important part of the Sirianni family’s story. According to Sports Illustrated, “Fran, a devout Catholic who opened a chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes back home more than 30 years ago, takes this all as a sign from God. From the places the boys went for college to the mentors they met along the way (Fran’s high school coach ended up being on the staff with Nick at his first coaching gig in Indiana, Pa.), how could he not think he was exactly where he was meant to be?”

Nick Sirianni told WNYNewsNow, “I’ve been blessed to be able to meet the right people. Growing up in a football family, regardless of whether it was Jamestown, New York, or New York City, or a hotbed of football, like Youngstown, Ohio, or Austin, Texas, I grew up in a football family.”

He added, “I was blessed to be born into a game that I eventually grew to love. I know that doesn’t work for everybody. Some people go the opposite way with that. When they’re born into something, they don’t want anything to do with it. But I definitely embrace that.”