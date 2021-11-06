Nick Sirianni Comments on Eagles Signing Odell Beckham

The Cleveland Browns have completed their long-anticipated divorce from Odell Beckham Jr. They reworked his contract and will place the three-time Pro Bowler on waivers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Any team can claim him starting on Tuesday, November 9 at 4 p.m.

The Philadelphia Eagles always get linked to high-profile free agents so naturally Beckham’s name came up during Nick Sirianni’s most recent media availability. The first-year head coach didn’t want to “speak on any rumors” but didn’t completely rule it out.

“We’re always looking to make the team better,” Sirianni said, “and we’ll, obviously, keep all those conversations inside.”

That’s coach-speak for it’s up to the front office. The Eagles own the eighth spot in waiver priority so Beckham would have to clear seven other teams before getting to Philadelphia. That team would be on the hook for the remaining $1 million on Beckham’s contract.

Whether he is released today or tomorrow, Odell Beckham Jr. cannot be claimed on waivers until 4 pm Monday, at the earliest.

Doubling Down on Young Receivers

Instead of giving into trade rumors and muddying the waters, Sirianni used the moment to compliment the receivers already on the Eagles’ roster. DeVonta Smith leads the group with 33 receptions for 421 yards, followed by Quez Watkins (20 catches for 366 yards) and Jalen Reagor (20 balls for 165 yards).

“I really feel good about our wide-receiver room. I think they’re growing,” Sirianni said. “I think we’ve got three young guys that really can make plays and they’re continuing to make plays. And we’ll just keep growing confidence in them.”

Let’s be honest, Sirianni doesn’t want Beckham polluting the soil at his flower farm. He would be a distraction of epic proportions, plus the 29-year-old might stall the development of some of the young backups and practice squad receivers. Sirianni specifically listed Greg Ward, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Deon Cain, John Hightower, KeeSean Johnson when discussing the group.

“I feel good about that room,” Sirianni said. “It’s a lot of different skill sets in that room that we really like.”

Smith Draws Keenan Allen Comparison

Keenan Allen seems to have a cult following in the Eagles’ locker room. Darius Slay constantly brings his name up when talking about the best route-runners in the league. Ditto for Sirianni who coached Allen for five seasons on the Chargers. So it was interesting to hear Smith get compared to his former pupil.

“I’ve said it before, I think DeVonta has some Keenan Allen-type qualities off the line of scrimmage,” Sirianni said. “And so, with the release stuff, we look at that quite a bit of that with Keenan Allen.”

Nick Sirianni says he uses Chargers WR Keenan Allen's film to teach the Eagles wide receivers different fundamentals.

Sirianni likes to put together “teach tapes” for his players to visually instruct them on certain drills. Allen makes cameos on a bunch of them. Larry Fitzgerald showed up on a recent one focused on fade routes. Those tapes can feature retired players, college players, whatever Sirianni sees and thinks is worth sharing.

“It could be anybody,” Sirianni said. “Larry’s not playing anymore. So, you can use it from any avenue you want to use it from.”

Tyree Jackson Inching Toward Debut?

Tight end Tyree Jackson was the breakout star of training camp before he fractured his back. He’s been on injured reserve since the summer, although the Eagles started his 21-day practice window back on October 20.

Jackson hasn’t been elevated to the active roster, but Sirianni hinted at a return very soon. He didn’t rule out a last-minute move prior to kickoff in Week 9.

“We have another day to figure that out,” Sirianni said. “We’re still sorting through some things. So, we’ll know a little bit more about that tomorrow [Saturday, November 6].”

Coach Sirianni provides the latest injury updates.

Sirianni did confirm that Jalen Reagor (ankle) was good to go against the Chargers. Ditto for right guard Jack Driscoll. The only player out fo Sunday’s game is backup receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle).