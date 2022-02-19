NFL Insider Says Eagles ‘Open for Business’ in Upgrading QB Position

You have to wonder what’s going through Jalen Hurts’ mind at this point. The rumor mill has the Philadelphia Eagles checking in on more quarterbacks than an overworked hotel employee.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz recently reported that the Eagles were “open for business” in regard to “upgrading” the quarterback position. He specifically mentioned Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks as a likely trade partner this offseason.

Interestingly, Schultz brought up the name Kirk Cousins after dishing on Hurts. The two talking points were unrelated but Cousins’ situation could impact how the rest of the dominoes fall at the position. He is entering the final season of a two-year $66 million extension and has no interest in taking a pay cut despite the Minnesota Vikings being tight on cash. He wants an extension valued at $40 million per year, per Schultz.

For these five QBs, the 2022 off-season is about to get interesting: Here’s why #Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts could be on the move.👇 🎥: @TheGameDayNFL pic.twitter.com/NYUZENV1ay — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 19, 2022

What does any of that have to do with Wilson? Well, the Super Bowl champion has a pretty affordable contract on the books with a full no-trade clause through 2023. If he looks out at the landscape and sees Cousins raking in $40 million per year, then Wilson is likely to demand a significant pay raise from any team interested in trading for him.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Jimmy Garoppolo to Philly Rumors Overblown

When Jimmy Garoppolo’s name was thrown into a report about the Eagles looking to move on from Hurts, people started panicking. Would Philadephia seriously consider taking a flier on one of the most underwhelming franchise quarterbacks in NFL history?

They should be able to pull off a trade for Garoppolo without giving up all three first-rounders, maybe one of them would get the job done. Let him compete with Hurts in training camp for the starting gig. You could move Gardner Minshew for more picks.

I really don’t understand the Jimmy Garoppolo to the Eagles, especially for a high-round draft pick. The gap between Garoppolo and Hurts is not significant enough to warrant taking on $24 million more at the quarterback position. Hurts is younger and more durable also.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@rohanSports27) February 16, 2022

Stop the presses. The Garoppolo rumors appear to be fake news, something we hinted at in this space. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garoppolo’s name hasn’t been connected to Philly. He doesn’t see it happening.

“I don’t see that happening. I have not heard his name floated once,” Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic. “That’s not to say it couldn’t happen or wouldn’t happen, I just have not heard his name connected to Philadelphia.”

Tom Brady Unretiring, Looking to Join 49ers

Tom Brady sent shockwaves through the NFL when he announced his retirement from the NFL on February 1, 2022. His seventh Super Bowl ring in 2021 was enough to put a bow on an amazing 22-year future Hall-of-Fame career.

No one believed he was ready to walk away from football. And some people are already speculating he’s ready to unretire. Following a new report that the relationship between Brady and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had “soured” during the 2021 season and there was “tension” surrounding the offensive gameplan. Sometimes, Brady even felt “undermined.”

Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week's game plan. Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they'd done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 18, 2022

According to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, Brady will be the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. He received a credible email saying that was a possibility, but wouldn’t divulge names. His source described it as a “classic mid-life crisis.”