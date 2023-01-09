NFL Draft Tracker: Eagles Use Saints Pick to Replace Lane Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles hold the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Not a bad place to be picking, especially with the Lombardi Trophy potentially in their back pocket. It comes courtesy of the New Orleans Saints who gambled and lost big time on a blockbuster trade prior to last year’s draft.

Yes, the Eagles won that deal going away and then some after stealing C.J. Gardner-Johnson away from the Saints. Now the question turns to which players might be available in the first round where the Eagles will hold two picks: No. 10, plus their own pick which would be No. 32 if they won the Super Bowl. There are quite a few mock drafts already polluting the internet and with quarterback no longer looking like a position of need for Philadelphia, well, the options are endless.

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson thinks the Eagles might start planning for the future by taking Paris Johnson Jr. The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder has started 23 consecutive games for Ohio State dating back to his freshman year. He played left tackle in 2022, but started 13 games at right guard in 2021. He’s a plug-and-play Day 1 starter in the NFL, a guy who Wilson believes could move to right tackle in Philly “when Lane Johnson decides to hang them up.”

Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski is another name to watch. Sports Illustrated’s NFL Draft Bible mocked the 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive tackle to the Eagles at pick No. 10. Remember, Howie Roseman loves keeping the offensive line stocked with talented future starters. He used a second-round pick on center Cam Jurgens in 2022, one year after selecting left guard Landon Dickerson in the second round.

Evaluating NFL Mock Drafts: S Brian Branch, RB Bijan Robinson

The Eagles might want to add more depth to the secondary by drafting another safety. C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps have been terrific this season, but both players are free agents in 2023. The Eagles also have a huge decision to make on free-agent cornerback James Bradberry. Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner mocked Alabama safety Brian Branch to them at No. 10. He wrote the following:

Branch is the kind of defensive back that is gaining value around the NFL. He can play the slot position at an elite level against both run and pass. He earned a 90.7 run-defense grade and an 86.4 coverage grade for Alabama this past fall. That would fit in perfectly in Jonathan Gannon’s defense — especially if C.J. Gardner-Johnson departs in free agency.

Brian Branch… 14 TFL this season. Led all defensive backs. Most for an Alabama DB in the Nick Saban era. Good in zone and man. Plays the run, tackles and pressures the quarterback. Safety or nickel. Absolute stud.pic.twitter.com/MjplOdJr38 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) January 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Texas running back Bijan Robinson is another name constantly linked to Philly. First, ESPN’s Todd McShay called the Heisman Trophy candidate an “upgrade” over Miles Sanders. (Important to note: that was before Sanders busted out for 1,269 rushing yards). Then, The Draft Network’s Jaime Eisner jumped on the Robinson hype train and wrote: “There is no other player available that boosts Philadelphia 2024 Super Bowl odds more than Robinson.” Remember, Sanders is set to hit free agency with no reported contract offers on the table so far.

Bijan Robinson will be so much fun to watch on Sundays pic.twitter.com/dGZjtIGHQB — Barstool College Football Show (@BarstoolCFB) December 19, 2022

Don’t Rule Out Georgia Stud Jalen Carter

Philadelphia has never been shy about taking pass rushers in the first round. Brandon Graham appeared to have one foot out the door to start the year, but then he found the Fountain of Youth and registered a career-high 11 sacks. Either way, the 34-year-old edge rusher is an impending free agent. Ditto for defensive tackles Fletcher Cox (7 sacks) and Javon Hargrave (11 sacks).

Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe likes the idea of Philly taking Georgia stud tackle Jalen Carter and pairing him with his former college teammate Jordan Davis in the center of the defense. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder finished with 25 quarterback hurries and 3 sacks in 11 games for the Bulldogs in 2022. He was a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman.