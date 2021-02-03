‘That Would Be My Guess’: NFL Insider Offers Strong Opinion on Eagles Trade

The great American poet Emily Dickinson once penned the beautiful line of “saying nothing sometimes says the most.” For Carson Wentz, his silence has been deafening over the past two months as multiple reports of his unhappiness continue to leak out. Is it an admission of guilt?

Count ESPN’s Adam Schefter in the truth boat. On Wednesday, the plugged-in reporter spoke with The John Kinkade Show on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. Schefter, who first started the Wentz controversy on Dec. 20, added more fuel to the fire by standing by his original reporting and offering a “guess” that Wentz would be traded.

"When I hear Adam Schefter say anything on the NFL, I believe him." – @KNegandhiESPN on Schefter this morning saying that Carson Wentz wants out — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) February 3, 2021

Schefter wouldn’t indicate when or to which franchise — the host brought up the Indianapolis Colts — but he did reveal what the compensation might be. In his opinion, the Eagles would seek a minimum of a first-round draft pick and probably ask for more than that. Here is a portion of the interview (as transcribed by Bleeding Green Nation):

And [Wentz] wants to leave the franchise. Okay? And that’s why the trade still is in play. And, again, people wondering where did this stuff come from at the end of the year. Was it made [up]? This is all real. None of this is made up. And just because he would like to be moved or hasn’t commented doesn’t mean he will be. If I had to guess, I would guess he is traded. That would be my guess. At some point this offseason. But, again, they’re not looking to get rid of him. They’re not.

Adam Schefter dropped a bomb earlier today regarding Carson Wentz and the Eagles. Check out the full interview belowhttps://t.co/H0FDEsjpGV pic.twitter.com/1DrDtjG1Up — The John Kincade Show (@975JKShow) February 3, 2021

Former Eagles Scout Thinks Wentz Stays

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah is known for his expertise on the NFL draft, but he’s also in constant communication with league executives throughout the year. The former college scout for the Eagles recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and chimed in on the raging Wentz debate.

He doesn’t see the franchise getting rid of Wentz, calling the situation a “rehabilitation thing” while offering that there would be “several general managers” interested in the one-time NFL MVP candidate if he ever hit the trading block.

“The opinion of Carson Wentz in a lot of the media is totally different than when you talk to people in the league,” Jeremiah said. “Look, I’ve talked to several general managers, like you think they would really trade him, we would be in on that. I swear to you, I don’t think he’s getting traded, guys. It is a rehabilitation thing, not a move on thing.”

That’s our trucks vs trailers theory on QBs. Trucks can carry the team while trailers are highly dependent on everything around them & are pulled to the destination. Very few trucks in the NFL. cc @BuckyBrooks #MTSPodcast https://t.co/VMJgNPXuAV — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 31, 2021

Jalen Hurts ‘Putting the Work In’

As the rumors swirl around Wentz, the man that replaced him under center in 2020 continues to “put the work in on my end.” Jalen Hurts is always calculated with his answers when addressing the media so don’t read too much into anything.

The second-year quarterback went 77-of-148 (52% completion percentage) for 1,061 passing yards and six touchdowns (four interceptions) in his rookie tryout. Hurts also rushed for 354 yards and three scores.

Hurts was inserted late in the third quarter during the Eagles’ Week 13 game against the Green Bay Packers. He started the final four games and looks to enter the 2021 campaign in an open competition for the starting quarterback job in Philly.

“Simply just leveling up on every part of my game,” Hurts told CBS Sports HQ about winning the job. “Building relationships with the coaches we have, seeing it how they see it, that’s always pivotal. Creating an identity, and how they want to go about it. That’s a big point for me and that will help me as well as a player.”

