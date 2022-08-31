Eagles Claim ‘Winningest QB’ After Unexpected Roster Cut, Add Ex-Jets ‘Grinder’

Third-string quarterback had been a priority get for the Philadelphia Eagles. They were on a mission to find someone to put behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew. That guy turned out to be Ian Book, the most winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history.

It would be easy to dismiss Book’s accomplishment as nothing more than luck. He played on some great teams, at a legendary school. But that’s the point. His 30 career wins under center beat out Ron Powlus, Tom Clements, and Brady Quinn for the top spot. They all left Notre Dame with 29 victories. OK, enough with that.

Book (6-foot, 206 pounds) is slotted to be QB3 for the Eagles after a decent 2022 preseason for the New Orleans Saints. He went 42-of-65 for 315 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also flashed the ability to create with his legs, rushing for 121 yards on 18 carries.

Originally drafted by the Saints in the fourth round, Book made one start and went 12-of-20 for 120 yards with two interceptions last season. New Orleans waived him coming out of training camp but reports indicate that they were hopeful he would clear waivers and return to the practice squad. Philadelphia claimed him first.

The biggest knock on Book coming out of college was his lack of height and below-average arm strength. However, nobody ever doubted his leadership and intangibles: he’s a proven winner, much like Jalen Hurts, and surprisingly dangerous outside the pocket and when feeling pressure.

Eagles Waive Davion Taylor, Announce Practice Squad

The fact that the Eagles went out and grabbed Book wasn’t shocking. It was kind of expected. What did surprise some people was Philadelphia waiving Davion Taylor.

The third-year linebacker started six games in 2021 before a knee sprain ended his year. Granted, Taylor struggled throughout the preseason but it’s rare to give up that quickly on high picks. He was the 103rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The Eagles may look to bring him back on the practice squad if he clears waivers. Meanwhile, Philadelphia announced their initial practice squad. It includes 14 players, plus exemption Matt Leo (International Pathway Program):

Eagles have signed 14 players and an International Pathway Program player to the practice squad.

That means they can still add two more guys to get it to the max allotment of 16. The Eagles also have two roster spots open after cutting Taylor and trading Jalen Reagor. Book will likely occupy one of those spots; the other might go to Anthony Harris who remains on the practice squad for now.

“Obviously, you don’t want to close any doors on anyone or anything right now at this time,” Roseman said after initial roster cuts.

Ex-Jets RB Finds New Home in Philly

The Eagles are expected to add running back La’Mical Perine to the practice squad, according to his sports agency. He was a fourth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2020 after earning MVP honors at the 2019 Orange Bowl. He rushed for 263 yards on 72 carries for the Jets, plus two touchdowns in 14 games. He’s got decent size at 5-foot-11, 216 pounds.

Here is a scouting report, via NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein: