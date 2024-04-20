Proposed Trade Sees Eagles Flip A.J. Brown Immediately to AFC Team

A proposed trade scenario would see the Philadelphia Eagles unload A.J. Brown in time for the 2024 NFL draft.

In a trade scenario pitched by Savage Sports, the Eagles would deal their star wide receiver to a team that has been linked to Brown in trade rumors in the New England Patriots. In exchange, Philadelphia would receive the No. 34 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Trade scenario: Patriots receive: AJ Brown Eagles receive: 34 overall draft pick 2024. Who says no?? pic.twitter.com/3QwODfNE1t — Savage (@SavageSports_) April 18, 2024

A.J. Brown Fuels Rumors With Social Media Post

The three-time Pro Bowl receiver made headlines earlier in the week when he posted a picture of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as his social media picture on Instagram. However, Brown shut down any potential idea that he’s unhappy in Philadelphia by saying he posted the picture because Brady is his favorite player.

In a since-deleted post, Brown took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to defend his profile picture of Brady.

“TB12 is my favorite player ever,” said Brown on Thursday, April 18. “I watch the dynasty and it brought back some memories from my childhood. Go look up what he did in 2015 when he was doubted/ disrespected. Yeah I see the disrespect. Motivated … yes. That’s it. I Did not think changing my pfp to the greatest ever would cause controversy. Take Care.”

Patriots Inquired About Trade for Eagles’ A.J. Brown

While Brown has no desire to be traded, it hasn’t stopped the Patriots from inquiring about a possible trade for the Eagles receiver. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Albert Breer, the Patriots reached out to Philadelphia about a possible trade for Brown. However, the Eagles shut down the idea.

“Philadelphia has gotten inquiries on A.J. Brown and they have shut them all down and told other teams he is not available,” Breer said.

This isn’t the first time that rumors have persisted that Brown is unhappy in Philadelphia. The 26-year-old receiver stressed during a live interview on local radio station 94.1 WIP back in February that he wants to be with the Eagles.

”Why would someone think I wasn’t even happy?” Brown said. “I want to be here. It’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at, it’s simple as that, next question.”

He also shut down the notion that he’s unhappy with his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

”I think that’s sort of B.S. I’m not going to get into me and his relationship on the air, but it’s total B.S.,” Brown said when it comes to his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts. “It wasn’t a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They weren’t talking about that then, but they’re talking about it when we’re losing.”

Since he was acquired in exchange for a first-round draft pick prior to the start of the 2022 season in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, Brown has more than lived up to expectations. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound receiver has been named a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection in each of the past two seasons while posting 194 receptions for 2,952 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

With that being said, the Eagles ended their 2023 season on a rough patch, losing six of their final seven games. Until the 2024 season begins and Philadelphia starts winning games again, the trade rumors involving Brown probably won’t come to an end anytime soon.