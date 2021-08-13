Eagles’ Quez Watkins Burns Steelers for Insane TD: WATCH

Quez Watkins was already a lock to make the final 53-man roster. After his 79-yard touchdown romp in the first preseason game on Thursday night, the second-year receiver might be in the mix for a starting spot. Seriously.

Watkins can flat-out fly and drew comparisons to Tyreek Hill from Philadelphia Eagles’ commentator Ross Tucker on the TV broadcast. Backup quarterback Joe Flacco connected with Watkins behind the line of scrimmage and the Southern Miss speedster turned on the afterburners. He was gone immediately and only got faster the further he galloped down the field.

The highlight-reel play gave the Eagles a 10-0 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Credit tight end Richard Rodgers for a lane-clearing block on the catch. Flacco replaced starter Jalen Hurts late in the first quarter after two series. Hurts’ best throw came on the Eagles’ first possession when he showed pin-point accuracy on an intermediate throw to Dallas Goedert. The fourth-year tight end rumbled 34 yards for the first down.

Head coach Nick Sirianni pulled most of his starters after the first quarter. His goal heading into the contest was to evaluate the talent and let the cream rise to the top.

“Again, I mean, we just treat every practice so much like the game that we feel like we’re going to know exactly what’s happening coming out here. We got ideas what’s going to happen,” Sirianni said prior the the preseason opener. “But there are always some people that surprise you when the lights are on.”

Watkins has had a stellar training camp so seeing him excel under the lights wasn’t that surprising. He also opened the contest as the primary return man and took the opening kickoff 23 yards, from the four-yard line to the 27-yard line.