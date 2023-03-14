Eagles New RB Depth Chart Revealed After Miles Sanders’ Emotional Tweet

No contract details have yet been released on Rashaad Penny. It’s likely a one-year deal, probably very team friendly, for the former Seattle Seahawks rusher who has been plagued with injuries throughout his career.

Penny has played in only 42 games out of a possible 82 while fighting off a finger fracture, knee strain, hamstring, ACL tear, calf strain, among other ailments. Yes, the 27-year-old running back gets injured a lot. Despite all the time missed, the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder is as explosive as they come. He rushed for a career-best 749 yards on 119 carries in only 10 games in 2021, including a league-high 6.3 yards per carry. The potential — the ultimate low-risk, high-reward player — is undoubtedly there.

A healthy Rashaad Penny behind that Eagles OL is a cheat code. 😡 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 14, 2023

More importantly, Penny’s presence should push everyone else in the Eagles’ revamped backfield to new levels. He’ll enter training camp as the front-runner for the starting job — yes, we’re assuming Miles Sanders signs elsewhere — but he’ll have to win it outright from third-year man Kenny Gainwell. There are also intriguing options behind them, highlighted by Boston Scott — and don’t forget about developmental players Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks.

The #Eagles aren’t done in the backfield: The team agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth about $2 million with RB Boston Scott, per source. Fans’ favorite “Giant Killer” is back for a sixth season in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/vcU7RyP0QB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2023

The Eagles also own two first-round picks in April’s draft and there is a strong feeling they could use one on a young running back. Bijan Robinson will be tempting at No. 10, or perhaps they take a flier on Roschon Johnson — Robinson’s backup at Texas — in the third round. They have plenty of options as general manager Howie Roseman alluded to during his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“We’re going to prioritize the things that are important to us, that we build our team on,” Roseman told reporters on February 28. “We’re going to make sure those areas are strong. Are we going to get all the free agents back? We’re just not. We’re not capable of getting all those guys back, but we also understand we’re in a good situation in terms of picks that we have going forward.”

New (unofficial) #Eagles depth chart at RB:

1. Rashaad Penny

2. Kenny Gainwell

3. Trey Sermon

4. Kennedy Brooks

*Miles Sanders and Boston Scott remain unsigned in free agency. #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 14, 2023

Miles Sanders Bids Philly Farewell on Twitter

It was widely assumed that Miles Sanders was leaving town prior to the start of the legal tampering period. So when he posted a farewell message to Philly at 3:59 p.m. on March 14 — roughly 47 minutes after the Penny signing was reported — it all but confirmed the inevitable. Sanders is moving on. The question now is where does he land?

To the city of Philadelphia Thank You from the bottom of my heart. 🫶🏾 — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) March 14, 2023

Sanders had been projected to garner a two-year deal worth $14.44 million (via Spotrac) on the open market. That equates to roughly $7.2 million per year. Possible destinations for Sanders have ranged in scope this offseason, with Miami, Buffalo, Arizona, Las Vegas, Denver, Carolina, and even Dallas being mentioned.

#Eagles offseason so far: Lost: Javon Hargrave, TJ Edwards, Kyzir White, Marcus Epps, Andre Dillard Still out there: Chauncey Gardner Johnson, James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Robert Quinn Retained: Jason Kelce, Brandon Graham Add: Rashaad Penny — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2023

Austin Ekeler Looking for Chargers Trade

Another fluid situation to keep an eye on is Austin Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers. A finalist for NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, Ekeler has requested permission to seek a trade after “preliminary talks” on a contract extension broke down. Those two sides could still find a resolution, and hopefully, they do. Why? Because it’s hard not to drool over Ekeler’s potential fit in Nick Sirianni’s system. He would give the Eagles the dual threat at the position they haven’t seen since Brian Westbrook left town.