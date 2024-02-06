Former Ravens 2nd-Round Playmaker Predicted to Land in Philly: ‘Classic Eagles’

With top running back D’Andre Swift likely heading for free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles will be in need of a replacement.

The Eagles aren’t known for spending big money on the running back position, so an affordable signing in free agency seems the most likely path.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus named Baltimore Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins as the exact type of low-risk, high-reward signing Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has become known for.

“This is just a classic Eagles-type move, with shades of both the D’Andre Swift acquisition from last year and the signing of Rashaad Penny for a near-minimum contract,” Spielberger wrote on February 5. “Philadelphia continues to go cheap at running back but gets a lot out of backs behind elite offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland.”

J.K. Dobbins Has Dealt With Multiple Injuries Since Entering the League in 2020

"J.K. is a strong-minded individual, he's got a big heart, very large spirit and he's going to bounce back from this as well. " John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers weigh in on J.K. Dobbins' season ending injury #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/OD8kzSLRbT — Rocco DiSangro (@RoccoDiSangro) September 10, 2023

The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 draft. A standout at Ohio State, Dobbins rushed for over 2,400 yards his first two collegiate seasons before breaking out in a big way in 2019. Dobbins had 301 rushing attempts for 2,003 yards (6.7 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns that year before declaring for the draft.

His time in the pros hasn’t gone near as swimmingly, unfortunately. Still just 25 years old, his career has been marred by injuries yet peppered with promise.

Dobbins had a solid rookie campaign in 2020, playing in 15 games and rushing for 805 yards and 9 touchdowns on 134 carries (that’s an impressive 6.0 yards per rushing attempt).

The injury bug bit the following year in 2021 when he tore his ACL in the Ravens’ final preseason game. He missed the entire year and half of the 2022 season while recovering from surgical procedures. He made it back to the playing field for eight games in 2022 and played well, rushing 92 times for 520 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and two scores.

After his strong finish to the 2022 season, Dobbins suffered another devastating injury, tearing his Achilles tendon Week 1 of the 2023 season. Prior to that injury, Dobbins was set to be RB1 for the Ravens. He averaged just under 5.9 yards per carry his first two active seasons and if healthy, could be a nice addition to Philly’s RBs room.