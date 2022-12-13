Ex-Washington QB Shares Controversial Take on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

The electrifying play of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has everyone talking. Some people in the media are getting a bit tongue-tied and confused when searching for words to describe his MVP season.

Take Robert Griffin III, for example. The former No. 2 overall pick of the Washington Commanders was in hot water on Monday night after he dropped a racial slur into a conversation about Hurts’ development into a pocket passer. He made the comments during an appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown show.

“The Eagles keep leveling up. They’re your favorite team’s favorite team,” Griffin III said. “People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done. He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those jigaboos wrong.”

Twitter was stunned and reacted immediately. Griffin III went into full denial mode and issued a formal apology. In it, the one-time Heisman Trophy winner clarified that he meant to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters.

Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY. Was trying to say “those Bug-A-Boos” in reference to haters and doubters. Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize. https://t.co/Dy4vVuigin pic.twitter.com/DL0lqcz0jK — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 13, 2022

Jalen Hurts Addressed Haters and Doubters

Hurts addressed all those questioning whether he could grab the reins and turn into a true pocket passer following the Eagles’ 48-22 win over the New York Giants. He sent a pointed message to all those who hated and doubted him. And, of course, Hurts did it in the coolest and calmest way imaginable.

“There was a point in time where people said I couldn’t throw the deep ball, that I could only throw it 5 yards,” Hurts told reporters. “I carry my scars with me everywhere I go. I don’t forget. Do I waste my energy worrying about the opinion of someone else, the opinion of the sheep? No.

“I truly invest my focus in me getting better as a player, getting better as a quarterback, and doing the things I need to do for my team. Everybody and their opinion don’t deposit at the bank. I just try to stay true to myself, stay true to my teammates and chase my growth alongside them.”

“I carry my scars with me everywhere I go. I don’t forget. Do I waste my energy worrying about the opinion of someone else? No… Everyone and their opinion doesn’t deposit at the bank” -MVP candidate Jalen Hurts on hearing doubters through his life pic.twitter.com/aQYJupzf0b — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 11, 2022

Eagles Sign Veteran Safety Anthony Harris

The worst-kept secret in sports is now a reality. Veteran safety Anthony Harris has signed a deal to return to the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 31-year-old was cut coming out of training camp, then added to Philadelphia’s practice squad before leaving for good in a mutual parting of ways on September 5.

Eagles are signing back veteran safety Anthony Harris today, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. Harris was with the Eagles last season and this preseason. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

Now Harris is back and could see meaningful snaps with starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson (lacerated kidney) and backup Reed Blankenship (ankle sprain) both nursing injuries. Harris started 14 games for the Eagles last season so the experience isn’t an issue. Plus, no one knows defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s system better going back to their days together in Minnesota. It’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles tab Harris to start, or trust third-year safety K’Von Wallace to take over the role.

That would be one practice squad. Kern will likely be called up to active roster on Sat ahead of Sunday at the Bears. Harris returns to #Eagles after Reed Blankenship's knee injury. Could step into starting spot. K'Von Wallace, Andre Chachere and Josiah Scott other candidates. https://t.co/4gOome78ko — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 13, 2022

Sirianni hasn’t put a timetable on when Blankenship will return, but he did throw kudos on him.

“Reed has done a really nice job,” Sirianni told reporters. “I think that’s been very evident, that Reed has played good football while he’s been in there. It was a shame that he had to leave yesterday’s game because every snap that Reed gets it feels like he just keeps getting better with every snap that he gets in his young career. Hopefully he’ll be back soon and continue to get those reps.”