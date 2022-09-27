Eagles Work Out Award-Winning Blocker for Dalvin Cook

The Philadelphia Eagles have a relatively healthy offensive line heading into Week 4, minus a semi-lingering foot injury for Landon Dickerson. The starting left guard was in and out of Sunday’s game and saw 59 out of a possible 70 snaps.

No one seems worried about Dickerson, but that injured foot is something to monitor moving forward. And the Eagles appear to be stacking the box. The team worked out former fifth-round pick Roderick Johnson on Tuesday, a six-year veteran swing tackle with six career starts under his belt. The 6-foot-7, 301-pounder has served stints in Kansas City, Cleveland, Houston, and Miami.

He was released by the Chiefs coming out of 2022 training camp. Johnson actually saw first-team snaps at left tackle for the Chiefs this summer. He earned strong praise from All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and Kansas City head coach Andy Reid at camp.

Prior to the NFL, Johnson was a stud at Florida State where he was a favorite lead blocker for Dalvin Cook. He was a two-time All-ACC selection for the Seminoles while twice earning the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He made 31 consecutive starts at Florida State where he paved the way for an offense that averaged 206.8 rushing yards per game in 2016. Cook excelled to the tune of 267 yards in one of those games.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein called him a “powerful run blocker” in a scouting report:

Long-limbed left tackle who has the physical traits that teams want from their blind-side protector, but who is missing some of the body control and balance that is needed to succeed at his position. Despite his balance inconsistencies, Johnson can be a powerful run blocker when he gets defenders framed up.

Nick Sirianni Denies Any Structural Damage on Dickerson

Johnson’s presence translates more as an insurance policy behind Jordan Mailata than Landon Dickerson with Andre Dillard out. That is, if the Eagles decide to sign him. His tryout is far from a guaranteed contract. Dillard remains on injured reserve after undergoing “stability surgery” on September 6 for a non-displaced forearm fracture. He’s eligible to come back in Week 5, although the original timeline for his return was four to six weeks.

#Eagles injury updates: ** Sua Opeta is in for Landon Dickerson

** Dallas Goedert is questionable to return with a shin injury — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Dickerson’s foot injury isn’t considered serious despite him missing a few plays against Washington. Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters there was no structural damage and he’ll be at practice this week.

“We expect them to be good going into this week,” Sirianni said on September 26. “I mean, we’ll let you guys know as we continue on here. But nothing structurally that is highly concerning to us about these guys.”

Eagles Explain Reason for Working Out Punter

The Eagles brought in punter Michael Palardy for a workout last week. Some were reading that as a wake-up call for struggling starter Arryn Siposs.

All other free agents are coinflips on being better than Siposs (plus possible downside of affecting FG operation) Kern is the priciest option but has highest odds of being significantly better than Siposs

Cut after a perfect preseason in favor of Stoney's youth and upside — Puntalytics (@ThePuntRunts) September 26, 2022

Not the case, according to special teams coordinator Michael Clay. They just wanted to test out a left-footed punter to make return man Britain Covey more comfortable. Washington punter Tress Way kicks off his left leg.

“You never want to go in going against a lefty punter not seeing one,” Clay told reporters. “I think that was the biggest thing to see a lefty punter, for Britain. The last time he saw one was in college. But it’s a little bit different how the ball is flying and everything.”