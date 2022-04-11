Eagles’ Emotional Leader Breaks Silence After Joining Colts

Rodney McLeod’s contributions to the 2017 Super Bowl championship team will forever live on. The hard-hitting safety was a fan favorite who never has to pay for a meal again in Philadelphia.

So, it was only fitting that McLeod returned the favor with a heartfelt thank you to Eagles fans on his way out the door. The 31-year-old decided to join the Indianapolis Colts after testing free agency. His two-year, $12 million deal with the Eagles ended in March. McLeod didn’t go quietly, though. He posted an Instagram message on Sunday to say he was “forever grateful” for the six seasons he spent in midnight green.

“I may no longer be playing football here, but Philadelphia will always be a personal home for me,” McLeod wrote. “My dedication towards this amazing Community will live on through my foundation, Change Our Future. To every single person I came n contact with here I am forever grateful.”

With Brandon Brooks retiring and Rodney McLeod and Derek Barnett currently scheduled to become free agents, the only players from the Super Bowl team under contract for 2022 are Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Rick Lovato and Jake Elliott. — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 26, 2022

Terms of McLeod’s new contract with the Colts weren’t immediately disclosed. Meanwhile, the Eagles now begin the search to replace the veteran safety. Marcus Epps and K’Von Wallace are the in-house options, although the team is likely to pursue a young playmaker in April’s draft. Kyle Hamilton is the best safety available, but there are plenty of possibilities on Day 2. Keep an eye on J.T. Woods or Jalen Pitre or Lewis Cine.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Darius Slay Campaigning for Tyrann Mathieu

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay never misses an opportunity to recruit talent to Philly. It doesn’t always work, but sometimes it does. His campaign for the team to sign Steven Nelson prior to 2020 training camp paid off. Now Slay has his sights set on Tyrann Mathieu. Remember, the two players came into the NFL together as part of the 2013 draft class.

That 2013 draft class together would be special @Mathieu_Era 👀 https://t.co/w7SegxX8Xf — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) April 8, 2022

The Eagles held a virtual meeting with Mathieu last week and remain on the shortlist of teams interested in inking him. The Pro Bowl safety is one of the best in the business at his position which means he’s going to expect proper compensation. Spotrac projects Mathieu’s market value at $14.8 million per year.

Eagles Lose Emotional Leader, Defensive Captain

McLeod’s leadership will be harder to replace than his play on the field. He was the captain of the secondary and one of their emotional leaders. McLeod was one of the guys credited with turning the 2021 season around after speaking up on the plane ride back from Las Vegas.

For everything on and off the field these last six years — thank you, @Rodney_McLeod4 pic.twitter.com/WZLexU0syQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 10, 2022

The Raiders had just embarrassed the Eagles 33-22 – the final score was closer than what happened – on October 24 when McLeod sprung into action. Philadelphia went 7-3 from that point on and made the playoffs.

“Our continued belief in one another and figuring out ways to get better as individuals to help this team out,” McLeod told reporters on December 26. “It took a lot of hard work to put us back into this position that we are in today. Like you just said, it is far from over, and all we can do is take it one step at a time. That has been our mindset as we have been in this playoff mode taking it one game at a time. We do that and we will end up where we need to be.”