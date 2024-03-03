Eagles 6-Time Pro Bowler Likely to Retire: Insider

The Philadelphia Eagles may be replacing another star as Fletcher Cox is considering retirement, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The news comes as Jason Kelce has also been open about contemplating retirement as well. Fowler reported that multiple sources expect Cox to walk away from the NFL this offseason.

“ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last month that Eagles center Jason Kelce told teammates he is retiring, and I’ve talked to multiple sources who believe defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will probably retire at some point this offseason, too,” Fowler wrote in a March 3, 2024 story titled, “NFL combine buzz: Latest intel on free agency, draft, trades.”

“Now, retirements are tricky — plans are malleable as players emerge from the haze of the season — but there’s a real possibility the Eagles will be replacing two legends at once.”

Philadelphia Eagles Star Fletcher Cox Is a 6-Time Pro Bowler

If Cox does retire, the star defensive tackle leaves behind quite an impressive resume. Cox is a six-time Pro Bowler, a former All-Pro, a member of the 2010s Hall of Fame team and a key member of the Eagles’ Super Bowl squad during the 2017 season.

The veteran notched 33 tackles, 17 quarterback hits, and 5 sacks in 15 starts during the 2023 season. Cox earned a 75.7 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023, his highest number since 2019. The news now means the Eagles head into NFL free agency and the draft needing to replace at least two key players.

Eagles News: Philly Has Given Pass Rusher Hasson Reddick Permission to Seek a Trade

The Eagles may be replacing more than these two vets in the coming months. There is also the uncertainty surrounding star pass rusher Haason Reddick, who the team has given permission to seek a trade.

Reddick is heading into the final season of a 3-year, $45 million contract with Philadelphia. During his NFL combine media availability, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman declined to get into specifics on the chances of Reddick returning.

“Well, I’d say this, Haason, obviously [an] unbelievable player for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Roseman explained during a February 27 press conference at the NFL combine. “Local kid, great success story Camden, Temple, Philly. Love having Hasson.

“I think that anything that you’re trying to do, you’re trying to blend, obviously, what you’re trying to do this year and how you’re going to look in the future. And I think that’s the hardest job, but certainly don’t want to get into any specifics with any conversations with players. But have tremendous respect for the player and the person.”

Eagles Rumors: Philadelphia May Explore a Reunion with Lions Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

While some Eagles players may be moving on, Philadelphia will need to add reinforcements this offseason. According to Fowler, it would not be a surprise if safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns to Philly after spending last season in Detroit.

“A C.J. Gardner-Johnson reunion in Philadelphia is on my radar,” Fowler noted. “The Eagles realized they missed the talented safety in the secondary. Tennessee makes sense for him, too. Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is a big fan of Gardner-Johnson from their Philly days.”