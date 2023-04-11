‘Pretty Convinced’ Eagles Trading for $242 Million Star: NFL Insider

Context is everything when it comes to looking back at trades that almost happened. Jalen Hurts was still trying to earn the trust of the Philadelphia Eagles’ organization and rumors were flying every day about them making a move for another quarterback heading into the 2022 season.

Deshaun Watson was one name being tossed around. The other was Russell Wilson. He was a player the Eagles had been in love with since Andy Reid’s tenure, regarded by the front office as the franchise quarterback who slipped away in 2012. So, unsurprisingly, they put calls into Seattle about his availability.

Everyone knew Wilson was going to get traded, but no one knew how close Philadelphia was inching toward being the final destination. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided a bit of a bombshell when he revealed that he was “pretty convinced” that Wilson was heading to either the Eagles or Washington Commanders. The plugged-in reporter was keeping close tabs on the situation throughout his time in Indianapolis at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

“There were times last year when I was pretty convinced at the Combine that either the Eagles or the Commanders were going to trade for Russell Wilson,” Rapoport told Joe Mulinaro of The 33rd Team. “That was one where you kind of stop everything and go, ‘Hang on.’ Now it turned out that was not something he [Wilson] was into and he was only interested in going to the Broncos, you know the story. But as far as stop everything and get to work, that was something that I think shook my brain a little bit last year in Indy.”

Russell Wilson: ‘A City That Knows How to Win’

Wilson main selling point on Denver was that he wanted to go to a “city that knows how to win.” Well, the Denver Broncos do own eight AFC championships and three Super Bowl rings. That’s an impressive collection of hardware. On the negative side, they haven’t hoisted the Lombardi Trophy since 2016.

“I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win,” Wilson said, via CBS Sports. “And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we’ve got a chance.”

But Wilson’s preference was go to the Mile High City despite a reported offer from Washington. And (maybe?) another one from Philadelphia. He turned them down. Instead, he saw the best path to a championship in Denver, then the 2022 campaign started. The Broncos went 5-12 and missed the playoffs. Wilson got injured and Denver fired their head coach. It was a masters course in dysfunction which culminated with John Elway leaving.

Howie Roseman Attempted to Draft Wilson in 2012

It’s no secret the Eagles really wanted to draft Wilson in 2012. General manager Howie Roseman admitted to getting a “little cute” with his plan that year and waited too long. They thought he might fall to them at pick No. 88 in Round 3, but Seattle grabbed Wilson at pick No. 75. The Eagles wanted a quarterback so Nick Foles became the consolation prize.

Roseman discussed the moment Wilson got away, without using his name for fear of tampering charges, after selecting Jalen Hurts in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL draft.

“We had a vision [in 2012] that we would draft a quarterback who’s been extremely successful,” Roseman said, via CBS Sports, “and I don’t want tampering charges on me but I think we can understand who that was … and I feel like we got a little cute.”