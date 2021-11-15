NFL Insider Links Eagles to ‘Mopey’ Seahawks Starter

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have found their identity on offense. The second-year quarterback has been handing the football off and using his legs to pick up key first downs. Hurts has certainly looked the part of a capable starter over the past three weeks.

Has he done enough to cement himself as the new face of the franchise? Depends whom you ask. NBC Sports’ Peter King still thinks the Eagles may pursue Russell Wilson if the seven-time Pro Bowler “gets mopey again next offseason.”

He mentioned five potential destinations for Wilson, including Philadelphia, Denver, Carolina, Pittsburgh, Miami. The Eagles have the draft capital to make a deal, although Hurts’ rising stock could hit the pause button on that. Either way it’s an intriguing idea and one probably being debated in the Philly front office. King wrote the following:

I just wonder if an 8-9 season might make Seattle GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll wonder if rewriting the script and getting three first-round picks and maybe one top player from a Carolina or Denver or Pittsburgh or Miami or Philadelphia is smarter than trying to keep Wilson happy. Schneider is a confident man. He convinced Carroll that a short quarterback would be a star back in 2012, and Wilson in the third round followed. I doubt he’d be afraid of doing it again.

You know what I’m here for. pic.twitter.com/sNR1ipRBKL — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 14, 2021

Tale of Two Halves for Hurts

It was an odd day for Hurts in Week 10. He threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns, but all the damage was done in the first half. Hurts attempted only three throws after halftime and one of them was an interception. He finished 16-of-23 with a 103.2 QB rating as the Eagles kept moving the sticks with a punishing ground attack.

Eagles currently hold three picks in top 15 next April and NONE will be clear upgrades over how Jalen Hurts is playing now. Hurts’ development in Year 2 isn’t being talked about enough. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 15, 2021

Hurts did add his name to an elite list, though. He joined Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Robert Griffin III as one of four quarterbacks with 2,000 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in his first 10 games (via NFL Network’s James Palmer).

And Hurts is one of only seven quarterbacks to record 2,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in his first 10 games (via CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr). He has thrown for 2,159 yards with 13 touchdowns against five interceptions this season. He’s 5-9 as the starter in Philadelphia after taking over for Carson Wentz at the end of 2020.

Eagles Get Extra Day Off

Nick Sirianni was pumped up following the Eagles’ 30-13 win. The team released a video of the first-year head coach addressing the locker room in Denver. He praised their physical play against the Broncos, then told them to take Monday and Tuesday off.

“Hey guys, unbelievable physical play. How am I supposed to say it, Gardner [Minshew]? How am I supposed to say it? Physicality? Physical-ness, physicality, we took it to them. Great job,” Sirianni said. “We’re road warriors. Now we got to go get a home win. And get two in a row and it starts this week. The physical play was unbelievable. Listen now, Round 11 starts tomorrow because I need you guys to come in and get tested. If you want to flush your bodies, come in … but I’ll see you guys Wednesday!”

Hear what Coach Sirianni had to say in the locker room following the victory over Denver!@novacare | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7Qtn966T9R — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 15, 2021

Next up? The New Orleans Saints at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are searching for their first home victory of the year.