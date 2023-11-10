Jason Kelce Joins Tom Brady in a Unique Category of NFL Royalty

Eagles center Jason Kelce won a Super Bowl in 2018. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl and called an All-Pro multiple times. However, being named one of People Magazine’s “Sexiest Men Alive” puts Kelce in another echelon altogether.

Sure, Kelce joins the likes of Patrick Dempsey, Usher, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Foxx, Timothee Chalamet, and Lenny Kravitz, but another name that appeared on this list in years past was none other than Tom Brady. There’s no way to know if it will last, but for a non-quarterback to break into this realm of pop culture is especially rare.

Kelce Is Like Tom in More Ways Than One

Like Tom Brady, who is expected to be first inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2024, Jason Kelce will likely see his bust in Canton. In fact, last year, Eric Edholm of NFL.com had Kelce listed as one of his 11 active players who were a lock to make the Hall. This isn’t about football, though.

Jason Kelce and his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have been building an empire through both their on-field success and off-the-field personas. Their wildly popular podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” has been instrumental in the latter.

Remember, before Brady retired, he signed a deal to be a Lead Analyst with Fox Sports for $375 million for the next decade. Though it might make fans giggle now, it could be telling of a career after football for the Kelce brothers.

Kelce Got the Whole Crew Laughing on Thursday Night Football

While the Eagles were on their bye week, Jason Kelce joined Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, where the crew and Kelce himself even chuckled about the award.

"I've been wondering what's been taking so long." 🤣🔥 Jason Kelce on being a finalist for People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' (via @NFLonPrime)pic.twitter.com/b9Vx85lGUD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2023

After being greeted and immediately teased about the award, Kelce joked, saying, “Listen, I don’t know how this all happened, but it’s honestly just another day. My wife tells me all the time (that) I’m the sexiest man in the world, so I’ve been wondering what’s been taking so long for this nomination to happen.”

He followed this up, saying, “It’s been a whirlwind, it’s been fun. It’s a win for plus-size bearded men all over.”

The Kelces’ Success Continues to Multiply

It’s precisely this charm and sense of humor that’s helping Kelce create these opportunities to work on camera whenever he decides to retire. It also doesn’t hurt that this year, his brother started dating Taylor Swift, one of the biggest pop icons in the world.

At 36, Kelce shows no signs of stopping anytime soon, though. Sitting at 8-1, the Eagles could be Super Bowl-bound again. In Week 11, we might not just be seeing a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl but a preview of this year’s.

If it were to happen, the Kelce brothers would likely be the first call for Super Bowl ads. They’d be pitted against each other once again, which would only be further the Kelce name.

Being in the spotlight this much usually comes with added pressures and distractions for teams. With these two, though, focus and priorities couldn’t be more aligned: success in football equates to success after football.