Eagles Reached Out to All-Pro Playmaker, Says Player’s Wife

Steven Nelson remains unsigned in free agency and there is no contingency plan to replace him. Unless there is. Stephon Gilmore — a two-time All-Pro and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year — is sitting out there on the open market.

And the Philadelphia Eagles have reached out to him, according to his wife Gabrielle. Gilmore’s better half made the revelation on Twitter when an Eagles fan pitched her on coming to Philly. She confirmed that the team had contacted her husband about wearing a midnight green jersey. No other details were supplied.

The news sent shockwaves around the internet as graphics and pitches took off like wildfire. Everyone was waiting for Darius Slay to make his normal recruiting pitch.

Gilmore is an older player who is searching for his third team in three seasons after leaving New England in 2020. He’ll turn 32 years old on September 19, 2022. But there’s no denying his immense talent. The five-time Pro Bowler is just three years removed from leading the NFL in interceptions while posting 27 picks in his storied career. Gilmore recorded two interceptions and 16 tackles in an injury-plagued 2021 campaign in Carolina.

How much does he left in the tank? That remains to be seen. Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller wrote the following:

He was still quite good in 2021, despite being asked to wear a bunch of different hats defensively. Although he still played a good amount of press man, Gilmore often played in off man and a cornucopia of zone assignments, including some inverted Cover 2. For coming off a serious injury with no training camp, he fared quite well.

#Panthers Stephon Gilmore Free Agent Profile.

27 INT

427 Tackles

116 Passed Defended

5X Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/CUdThqQncM — NFL Numbers (@nflnumber) March 21, 2022

Perhaps the best part is Gilmore could be had for much cheaper than he would have been last season. Spotrac projects a two-year deal at $28.3 million for the former first-round pick out of South Carolina. The Eagles should be all-in on Gilmore.

The latest Eagles news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Eagles newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Eagles!

Eagles Interested in DeVante Parker?

The minute Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, speculation turned to the Eagles making a play for DeVante Parker. The big-bodied receiver seemed to be the odd man out in South Beach.

Several teams have shown interest in DeVante Parker, who's under contract. Eagles reportedly among them. Unclear what Dolphins will do with him. Would be potentially co-No.3 with Wilson if he remains. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 24, 2022

Well, now there’s fire with that smoke. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the Eagles are one of the teams interested in Parker. It’s still unclear if the Dolphins want to move the 6-foot-3, 209-pounder.

They may let him compete with Cedrick Wilson for the No. 3 spot at training camp. Remember, Parker’s under contract through 2023 at a base salary of $5.65 million over the next two years.

New Eagles Select Jersey Numbers

The Eagles two newest playmakers have selected their midnight green jersey numbers for the 2022 season. Zach Pascal will wear No. 11 (via Flippin’ the Birds) while Haason Reddick will don No. 7, his old number from Temple.

In other Eagles-related news, Jordan Mailata showed off his supreme singing chops on a show called “The Masked Singer.” The left tackle’s magical vocal chords are nothing new for those who follow the team. Mailata has been filmed belting out high notes in the locker room for years on social media. However, it’s nice for the big Aussie to get some much-deserved national recognition.