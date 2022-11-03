Texans Starter Sounds Off on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Steven Nelson had a front-row seat to the rise of Jalen Hurts last season in Philadelphia. He saw the quarterback’s contagious work ethic and insane drive on a daily basis, especially when he was lined up across from him at practice.

Nelson started 16 games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 during his lone season as Hurts’ teammate. The Eagles replaced him with James Bradberry. Now the 29-year-old cornerback is preparing to face his old team on Thursday Night Football after inking a two-year, $9 million deal with the Houston Texans. Nelson is looking forward to what should be a happy reunion.

“It’ll be fun. It’ll be fun to play them,” Nelson told reporters. “For me, personally, everybody knows that I was there last year. I know a lot of guys on that team.”

Texans veteran corner Steven Nelson @Nelson_Island prepping for his former team, the undefeated Eagles, on Thursday night at NRG Stadium pic.twitter.com/h3ZJnsEj64 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 31, 2022

Hurts is one of those guys, a tireless worker who set the tone with his infectious leadership.

“Most definitely,” Nelson said when asked if the Eagles have taken on Hurts’ personality. “When I was there watching him day in and day out he was always in the gym working out. Going back, it looks like that has always been his makeup. Even in college.

“Tremendous leader. He has the respect of all his guys. Competitor. He can get it done a lot of different ways, on the ground and with his arm as well.”

Texans Injury Report: Brandin Cooks Out

Texans receiver Brandin Cooks is out for Thursday night’s game as he seeks a Houston exit. He missed practice all week due to “personal reasons” but a series of cryptic tweets indicate he isn’t happy after the team failed to trade him to a contender ahead of the deadline. Cooks is looking for the Texans to release him so he can sign elsewhere.

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the Texans officially ruled five players out for Thursday: WR Nico Collins, DT Maliek Collins, S Grayland Arnold, LB Neville Hewitt, G Justin McCray. Houston will be without two starting receivers in Cooks and Collins, with those extra snaps going to relatively unknown players.

The Texans’ projected top 3 WR for tonight are now:

– Phillip Dorsett

– Chris Moore

– Tyron Johnson https://t.co/Wezq394dLb — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2022

Eagles Place Jordan Davis on Injured Reserve

The Eagles placed defensive tackle Jordan Davis on injured reserve. The massive rookie suffered a high ankle sprain against Pittsburgh which will sideline him for four to six weeks. Davis is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 13 against the Tennessee Titans.

He has 14 total tackles on 154 defensive snaps. Coordinator Jonathan Gannon talked about filling the void left by the 6-foot-6, 336-pounder in the middle of his defense.

“I feel good about the guys that we have in here,” Gannon said. “We always talk about that’s one of the reasons we cross-train guys, to be able to plug and fill different spots when guys go down or get injured. Feel good about the room and what we’re doing, and those guys will pick up the slack.”

#Eagles first-round DT Jordan Davis is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain based on the initial exam, source said. Those are generally 4-6 week injuries, but he’ll have an MRI to determine his time frame. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 30, 2022

The Eagles will also be without backup cornerback Josiah Scott who is dealing with an ankle injury of his own. Scott has 8 tackles and 1 pass breakup on 120 defensive snaps. He is the primary backup at the nickel corner spot behind Avonte Maddox.