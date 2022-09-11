Eagles All-Timer Sounds Off on Comeback Attempt: ‘Bro, I’m Ready!’

Terrell Owens ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds three weeks ago. That’s an unbelievable feat for any athlete, let alone a man who just turned 48 years old. Yes, Owens looks like he’s easily in football shape and ready for a comeback.

And the former Philadelphia Eagles receiver didn’t mince words when asked if he would pick up the phone if an NFL team called. Owens is willing and able if the right opportunity came knocking at his door. The Hall of Famer is 12 years removed from making 72 receptions for 983 yards with 9 touchdowns.

Are you doubting him? It’s easy to scoff at Owens’ bravado, but no one should count him out. He was “breaking ankles” in Fan Controlled Football (FCF) back in April.

Owens recently dished on a potential comeback with Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson during a Bovada Sports Betting Segment at TJ Kidd’s Celebrity Basketball Game.

“I played in the FCF, got hit, tackled, I proved that I could play, it’s the matter of getting the opportunity,” Owens told Robinson. “So if I can find a team that’s willing to bring me in and help some young guys and at the same time allow me to help and contribute? Bro, I’m ready!”

One squad high on his radar is the Dallas Cowboys. With Michael Gallup and James Washington hurt — and rookie Jalen Tolbert reportedly struggling — the team could use a reliable veteran receiver. Owens has been encouraging Jerry Jones to bring him in for a workout all summer.

Owens Dishes on Jalen Hurts, 2022 Eagles

Owens addressed a variety of topics during his interview with Robinson. He likes everything the Eagles did this offseason, citing the blockbuster trade for A.J. Brown and grabbing DeVonta Smith in last year’s draft. Now it’s up to the offensive line to protect Jalen Hurts and allow him enough time to deliver the ball to his many weapons.

Terrell Owens on @JalenHurts: "They are going to have show up on that O-Line, get him some weapons on the outside; I think they’ve done that with AJ Brown, DeVante Smith & now they just have to protect him & give him some time to deliver the ball to the receivers." https://t.co/8vksXOSIfK pic.twitter.com/6R1PiIeIIo — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 6, 2022

On paper, Philadelphia seems primed for a deep playoff run. While Owens stopped short of making any predictions, he acknowledged that the Eagles have the talent to “make a run at it” coming out of the NFC East: “The NFC East is already a tough division but, like I said before they have the talent to make a run at it.”

A.J. Brown Ready for ‘Terrell Owens-Level Debut’

Speaking of Brown, NFL Media’s David Carr predicted a “Terrell Owens-level debut” for the one-time Pro Bowl receiver. Brown was an absolute stud during training camp as references to Owens’ 2004 preseason echoed throughout the NovaCare Complex.

That’s lofty praise for the newcomer, although it’s hard to ignore the comparisons. Brown has an eerily similar playing style and imposing physical traits to match. Watch out. Carr wrote:

A.J. Brown has a Terrell Owens-level debut with the Philadelphia Eagles. In case you forgot, the Hall of Famer hit paydirt three times in his first game with Philly in 2004. On Sunday against the Lions, Brown goes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Yeah, this trade was worth it.

Owens caught eight balls for 68 yards with 3 touchdowns in his Philly debut on September 12, 2004. The Eagles stomped the New York Giants 31-17 in that one before embarking on an epic Super Bowl run.