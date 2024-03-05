Eagles Named Top Spot for Projected $93 Million All-Pro Who Avoided Franchise Tag

Linebacker is one position the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to improve heading into the 2024 season, with Haason Reddick and Nakobe Dean the team’s only two returning starters.

With two-time All-Pro linebacker Patrick Queen hitting free agency, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes Philly would be an ideal landing spot for the current Baltimore Ravens LB.

“The Eagles would also be a fine landing spot for the 24-year-old,” Knox wrote on March 4. “Philadelphia needs a lot of help in the back seven, but Queen would get to operate behind a stellar defensive front that features the likes of Josh Sweat, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

“With seasoned defensive coordinator Vic Fangio now in the Philadelphia fold, the Eagles could help Queen continue his upward trajectory while giving him a chance to return to the postseason,” Knox added.

LB Patrick Queen Would Be Dream Addition for Philadelphia Eagles

Patrick Queen saved an explosive play and maybe a touchdown by being patient and ready to work gap to gap then wrap up. First and 10 in 3Q, Giants in jumbo w/ nine in tight. pic.twitter.com/XQZcO5xHOa — Spencer Schultz (@ravens4dummies) October 21, 2022

The Ravens elected to use their franchise tag on breakout defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, which means Queen is headed for free agency unless a long-term deal happens soon. Considering Baltimore paid its other starting linebacker, Roquan Smith, $100 million, it’s unlikely the team is going to pay another LB just as much.

Spotrac has Queen projected to sign a five-year, $92.7 million deal ($18.5 million annually) this offseason. PFF’s projection is slightly lower, at $18.1 million annually.

He’ll get it, too, as he has proven to be one of the most durable and talented young linebackers in the league. Over his four seasons in the NFL, Queen has missed just one game, his rookie year in 2020. He’s coming off his second All-Pro campaign after finishing with 133 tackles (9 for loss), 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, 6 passes defensed and an interception in 17 games last season.

In addition to Dean and Reddick, the Eagles also have reserve LBs Patrick Johnson, Nolan Smith and Ben VanSumeren all under contract for the 2024 season, but none of the three reserves are guarantees to make the roster.

Adding a player with Queen’s skills and experience — one who is also set to enter his prime — would be a premium acquisition for the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman if they were to pull it off.

What Might the Money Look Like for Philly?

The Eagles saved $13 million in cap space by releasing the 30-year-old safety Kevin Byard, and they will also save $11 million after former starting center Jason Kelce announced his retirement on March 4.

Per Spotrac, the Eagles currently have just under $40 million in available cap space. That’s ranked 15th out of 32 teams. It’s not a ton to work with, but it’s enough to sign Queen if that’s the way they want to go.

Philadelphia has not traditionally spent big money on linebacker, but considering how the team has struggled covering the middle of the field in recent years, it’s possible Roseman and company may throw major ducats at the position. Nakobe Dean has dealt with significant injuries in each of the past two seasons, and some stability at LB alongside Reddick would help the Eagles’ defense in a big way.