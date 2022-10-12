Eagles Could Pull Trigger for a Pro Bowl Tight End at Trade Deadline

One of the positions the Philadelphia Eagles could be shopping for at the upcoming trade deadline is a number two tight end to work the middle of the field alongside Dallas Goedert. The Birds haven’t gotten much production in the passing game from Jack Stoll or Grant Calcaterra this season, and there are some intriguing names on the market.

With a few weeks remaining before the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline, it remains to be seen exactly which teams are sellers. The potential trade candidates here include the Cardinals, Raiders, and Commanders. Arizona’s trade deadline status will depends on how the next few weeks go, whereas the Raiders and Commanders will almost certainly be in a position to sell.

In fact, a league source told Heavy NFL insider Matt Lombardo that the Commanders will likely be in teardown mode at the deadline.

With the trade deadline approaching, through league conversations, the sense I get is the #Commanders could be sellers. Names like Logan Thomas and Montez Sweat could make sense if Washington does a tear down. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) October 12, 2022

While the most familiar name on this list is less likely to be available, since the Cardinals could play their way back into the playoff picture, the Raiders are also almost certainly going to be selling in some form.

Zach Ertz, 31 years old, Arizona Cardinals (2-3)

Ertz was one of the big heroes in the Eagles’ Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season, so why not welcome him back? When the Eagles traded Ertz last year, they likely didn’t expect to be back in contention so quickly.

If they want to add a high quality number two tight end, he’d make quite a bit of sense, with a possible out after next season according to Spotrac. There are only two more seasons left on his deal if the Cardinals decide to keep him, so depending on how the 2-3 Cards do over the next three weeks, they could decide to be sellers and part with the veteran.

Ertz can still get the job done, he’s on pace for 95 catches, 779 yards, and seven touchdowns. The only number that’s dropped off is his yards per catch, but as a number two behind Goedert, that’s not a big deal.

It’s probably more likely that the Cardinals stay close enough to .500 to avoid selling, but you never know.

Foster Moreau, 25 years old, Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

Moreau is in the last year of his contract, and is unlikely to be re-signed in Vegas with the Raiders having Darren Waller under a hefty contract. Moreau seems like the epitome of a Howie Roseman pickup. He’s young, the Eagles could extend him at a reasonable price, and he has produced in the opportunities he’s been given – which haven’t been many.

On the surface, Moreau has six catches for 74 yards and no touchdowns this year and his best season saw him catch 30 passes for 373 yards and three scores last year.

But he’s only gotten eight targets on 44 snaps as a receiver, according to Pro Football Focus, which has graded Moreau at 73 or higher as a receiver in three of his four seasons in the league. Jack Stoll has 42 receiving snaps with the Eagles this year, and grades out at 43 as a pass-catcher per Pro Football Focus.

During his career, Moreau has caught 77% of the passes thrown his way. To put that into perspective for Eagles fans, Dallas Goedert’s career number is 76% and Zach Ertz’s is 70%. Moreau could be picked up cheap, deserves an opportunity, and looks primed to excel once he gets one.

That said, if the Raiders decide to keep Moreau and try to extend him, it could mean they’ve changed their mind on the next player on this list.

Darren Waller, 30 years old, Las Vegas Raiders (1-4)

Waller signed a three-year, $51 million contract on the eve of the 2022 season, so it would certainly be surprising to see him moved so quickly. That said, the Raiders are probably pretty surprised to be sitting at 1-4. They have two games left before the trade deadline, and unless they win both, they’re pretty much out of the mix to contend this year. Waller is on pace for 54 catches and 595 yards and is a fairly reliable pass catcher who could help a contender.

So the question the Raiders need to ask themselves is whether or not they can contend in the next year or two. There’s a potential out in Waller’s contract after next season with only a $495,000 dead cap hit, according to Spotrac.

If they keep him past that, the then 32-year-old would see the rest of his deal pay out $40 million over the course of three seasons. That’s a hefty price tag for a tight end at that age.

The hang up here would be that the Raiders would likely need to re-work Waller’s contract to make him tradeable, as his current deal carries a dead cap hit north of $20 million should they trade him. It seems more likely that Waller is on the block this time next year, with a lot fewer moving parts to make a trade happen.

Logan Thomas, 31 years old, Washington Commanders (1-4)

Thomas has been a journeyman in the NFL, playing for four different teams in seven season, but the first half of his career was as a quarterback before switching to tight end in 2016 with the Lions. Thomas had a strong campaign in 2020, catching 72 passes for 670 yards and six touchdowns with Washington.

This season, Thomas is on pace for 44 catches, 360 yards, and three touchdowns. He’s caught 65% of the passes thrown his way, and grades out at a 61 as a pass-catcher according to Pro Football Focus.

Thomas has a potential out in his contract after this season, otherwise he’ll make $13.6 million over the next two years, according to Spotrac. That makes him a likely trade candidate, and the price should be cheap. A late-round pick should get the job done, and if the Eagles don’t have confidence in Calcaterra or Stoll in the passing game, it could make sense.