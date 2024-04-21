Eagles Tried to Gauge Trade Interest in 24-Year-Old All-Pro Corner Last Season

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ need for a cornerback may have sent them in the direction of the Denver Broncos last season.

According to Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, Philly was one of two teams who called Denver to ask about the availability of All-Pro defensive back Pat Surtain II. Allbright clarified that teams called about Surtain last season, prior to the trade deadline.

Noting the Broncos didn’t entertain any offers or come close to trading Surtain, Allbright revealed that both the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers called and inquired about the young DB.

Considering Philly’s aging CBs room, it’s no surprise general manager Howie Roseman and company were looking to add youth and talent to the group. Starting corner Darius Slay turned 33 in January, while James Bradberry is 30 and looked as if he’d lost a step last year.

Eagles’ Interest in Patrick Surtain Likely Fueled By Trade Rumors

He was not "almost traded." Both the Eagles and 49ers called about him. That's it. https://t.co/ClYKmzLQ3R — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 17, 2024

Still just 24 years old, Surtain has been one of Denver’s best players since entering the league three years ago.

The ninth overall pick for the Broncos in 2021, Surtain has not missed a game over his three seasons in the league. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022 and made the Pro Bowl twice, in 2022 and 2023. In 17 games this past season, he amassed 69 total tackles, 12 passes defensed and an interception.

In 669 coverage snaps, Surtain allowed 56 receptions on 89 targets, surrendering three touchdowns, according to PFF. Opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 93.9 when throwing his way.

Denver has been struggling in recent years (the Broncos finished 8-9 in 2023), and with Surtain’s play standing out, the young DB became the subject of trade rumors last year. Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post reported on April 15 that a GM in the league told him the Broncos “were going to trade Surtain at the deadline and then pulled them back when they won a few games.”

Philadelphia needs a young cover corner, and the team will likely find one in the upcoming draft.

Look for Eagles to Draft a CB

In addition to Slay and Bradberry, slot corner Avonte Maddox will be back in 2024, and the team also brought back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is an experienced slot defender.

Expect Philly to add a rookie corner to the mix — and expect it early in the draft. The Eagles pick at No. 22, and if they don’t nab a young DB in Round 1, they likely will in Round 2, when they have two selections (Nos. 50 and 53). With vets such as Slay and Gardner-Johnson on the roster, a young corner could learn and contribute without the pressure of having to fill a starting role.

“This is the only profession where you take someone out of college and you expect them to be great and if they’re not great you criticize them for not being great,” Roseman said heading into the draft. “We believe strongly that we have to develop these players. They come in here with a skillset — they’re unfinished products — and we have a great coaching staff, a great player development staff and a great support staff to help develop these guys.”

With the draft less than a week away, we’ll know soon enough who Roseman has been coveting.